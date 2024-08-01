^

Climate and Environment

MV Mirola Uno oil removal underway; MTKR Jason Bradley is next

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 5:24pm
Philippine Coast Guard crewmen assist in oil extraction efforts of the MV Mirola Uno on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — While the leaks of the MTKR Terranova are still being reinforced, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that oil is already being removed from the MV Mirola Uno, with the MTKR Jason Bradley to follow soon. 

Lieutenant Commander Michael John Encina, spokesperson of PCG Central Luzon, told reporters at a press briefing that service personnel are already scooping out oil from the MV Mirola Uno. 

“We will conduct an underwater inspection later this afternoon if we finish the manual scooping of the oil spill in Mirola,” Encina said in Filipino.

The oil inside the MV Mirola Uno did not technically leak, Encina explained, as they were contained within drums. 

The MV Mirola Uno, unlike the MTKR Terranova and the MTKR Jason Bradley, merely ran aground into shallow waters. This means that it is not submerged like the two ships. 

The motor tanker that will siphon out the oil from the MTKR Jason Bradley has also arrived but it will not begin siphoning in the night time, according to Encina.

The MTKR Terranova still proves to be the greatest challenge. Encina explained that the valves of the vessel need to be reinforced before they could safely siphon out the fuel cargo. Contracted salvor Harbor Star Shipping conducted diving operations to seal the 24 valves.

Encina explained that metal caps were made to reinforce the valves, which were initially covered by canvas bags. 

The seals, however, are not expected to completely stop the oil from leaking, but Encina explained it would reduce it. The vessel is still submerged, and therefore subject to pressure. Installing the metal caps would mean enforcing the tanker would make it more durable during its siphoning. 

There are three vessels in Bataan waters that have run into trouble, with the MTKR Terranova demanding the PCG’s immediate attention as it carried 1.4 million liters of oil. Oil has already been reported in parts of Cavite, Bulacan and Metro Manila. However, the PCG said that tests still need to be done to confirm if these came from the MTKR Terranova or the other ships. 

 

