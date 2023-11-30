^

Climate and Environment

LIVE updates: COP28 climate summit

November 30, 2023 | 11:00am
The COP28 climate summit in Dubai is seen as a critical moment for global climate action.
MANILA, Philippines — More than 70,000 people, including delegates from nearly 200 countries and activists, are gathering in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for COP28, the annual climate talks convened by the United Nations. 

Scientists and activists stress that urgent and ambitious action is needed to secure a liveable planet. 

COP28 is seen as a critical moment for global climate action as it will feature a culmination of a process called global stocktake, which assesses the world’s progress in addressing the climate crisis.

A technical report released in September concluded that the world is off track on its pledge to curb global warming and that “much more is needed now on all fronts.”

Fulfilling the financial commitments to support developing countries bearing the brunt of climate impacts, operationalizing the loss and damage fund, and transitioning to renewable energy from fossil fuels will also dominate the discussions in Dubai. 

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was supposed to attend COP28, but he decided to skip the climate summit to focus on the Red Sea hostage situation involving Filipino seafarers. Environment Secretary Maria Yulo-Loyzaga will now lead the Philippine delegation. 

Experts urge leaders to put health at heart of climate change conversations
3 days ago

Experts urge leaders to put health at heart of climate change conversations

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 days ago
Beyond its widely-documented ecological and environmental impacts, climate change carries far-reaching consequences for human...
Climate and Environment
Heat, disease, air pollution: How climate change impacts health
3 days ago

Heat, disease, air pollution: How climate change impacts health

By Daniel Lawler | 3 days ago
Extreme heat, air pollution and the increasing spread of deadly infectious diseases are just some of the reasons why the World...
Climate and Environment
Scientists probe climate change's role in new pest infestation in PH rice fields
3 days ago

Scientists probe climate change's role in new pest infestation in PH rice fields

By Joshua Mendoza | 3 days ago
Farmers, researchers, and government officials are racing to know more about the invasive worm, as the El Niño...
Climate and Environment
Every industry should be 'held accountable' on climate &mdash; COP28 president
3 days ago

Every industry should be 'held accountable' on climate — COP28 president

3 days ago
World leaders, country negotiators, activists, lobbyists and figures including Pope Francis will be among the 70,000...
Climate and Environment
Oriental Mindoro&rsquo;s Mangyan demands equity amid renewable energy push
5 days ago

Oriental Mindoro’s Mangyan demands equity amid renewable energy push

By Mary Therese Catapang | 5 days ago
As renewable energy projects enter ancestral lands, it remains unclear to the Alangan what benefits they bring to their ...
Climate and Environment
