Manila ranks 93rd in list of 100 most sustainable cities

Photos show an aerial shot of Quezon City on February 10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The nation's capital, Manila, placed 93rd out of 100 cities in the Sustainable Cities Index 2024.

Global consultancy firm Arcadis ranks countries with four main pillars, namely Planet, People, Profit and Progress.

Planet measures environmental factors, Profit is for business environment, People is for citizen’s quality of life, while Progress is for sustainable goals that can be achieved within a 10-year time frame.

Under these pillars, there are 67 metrics. Under Planet, factors such as waste management is taken into account. Meanwhile, economic performance is measured in Profit, and social equity is under People. Progress is measured by activities such as improving sanitation, closing income gaps and more.

“In the 2024 index, Metro Manila ranked 93rd out of 100 cities,” Arcadis said in a statement.

According to Arcadis, the Philippines highest score was under the Planet. This means that there are efforts to reduce emissions and advance renewable energy.

Ranked in terms of the pillars, the Philippines was 77th in Planet, 91st in People, and 84th in Profit.

“Notably, it finds itself in the ‘Cities lacking momentum’ category within the Progress pillar, suggesting overwhelming challenges and limited progress on sustainability initiatives in recent years,” the report read.

Here are the top 10 most sustainable cities, according to Arcadis:

1.) Amsterdam, Netherlands

2.) Rotterdam, Netherlands

3.) Copenhagen, Denmark

4.) Frankfurt. Germany

5.) Munich, Germany

6.) Oslo, Norway

7.) Hamburg, Germany

8.) Berlin, Germany

9.) Warsaw, Poland

10.) London, United Kingdom

Joining Manila in the bottom are the following cities:

91.) Kolkata, India

92.) Bogota, Colombia

93.) Manila, Philippines

94.) Cairo, Egypt

95.) Lagos, Nigeria

96.) Kinshasa, Congo

97.) Cape Town, South Africa

98.) Nairobi, Kenya

99.) Johannesburg, South Africa

100.) Karachi, Pakistan