^

Climate and Environment

LIVE updates: COP28 climate summit

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
December 4, 2023 | 8:41am
LIVE updates: COP28 climate summit
The COP28 climate summit in Dubai is seen as a critical moment for global climate action.
Graphics by Philstar.com/Rico Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — More than 70,000 people, including delegates from nearly 200 countries and activists, are gathering in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for COP28, the annual climate talks convened by the United Nations. 

Scientists and activists stress that urgent and ambitious action is needed to secure a liveable planet. 

COP28 is seen as a critical moment for global climate action as it will feature a culmination of a process called global stocktake, which assesses the world’s progress in addressing the climate crisis.

A technical report released in September concluded that the world is off track on its pledge to curb global warming and that “much more is needed now on all fronts.”

Fulfilling the financial commitments to support developing countries bearing the brunt of climate impacts, operationalizing the loss and damage fund, and transitioning to renewable energy from fossil fuels will also dominate the discussions in Dubai. 

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was supposed to attend COP28, but he decided to skip the climate summit to focus on the Red Sea hostage situation involving Filipino seafarers. Environment Secretary Maria Yulo-Loyzaga will now lead the Philippine delegation. 

Refresh this page for live updates, which will load below. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

 

 

vuukle comment

CLIMATE CHANGE

CLIMATE CRISIS

COP28
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Pledges made so far at the COP28 climate talks
1 day ago

Pledges made so far at the COP28 climate talks

1 day ago
The COP28 climate talks in Dubai have begun with a flurry of announcements promising action on global warming,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Philippines seeks to host climate disaster fund &mdash; Marcos
1 day ago

Philippines seeks to host climate disaster fund — Marcos

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged prompt establishment of the "Loss and Damage Fund," aimed at aiding vulnerable nations...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Over 110 countries support tripling renewables by 2030 &mdash; EU chief
2 days ago

Over 110 countries support tripling renewables by 2030 — EU chief

2 days ago
More than 110 countries want the COP28 climate negotiations to adopt a goal of tripling renewable energy and doubling...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
COP28 opens with 'historic' launch of loss and damage fund
3 days ago

COP28 opens with 'historic' launch of loss and damage fund

By Nick Perry | 3 days ago
Nearly 200 nations agreed Thursday to launch a fund to support countries hit by global warming, in a "historic" moment at...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Philippines urged to push for fossil fuel phaseout, climate justice at COP28
3 days ago

Philippines urged to push for fossil fuel phaseout, climate justice at COP28

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 days ago
As COP28 opens in Dubai, climate and energy groups are hopeful that the Philippines will lend its voice to the calls for an...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with