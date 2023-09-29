^

Climate and Environment

What does a submerged Philippines look like? Newly discovered gastropod fossil could hold answers

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 29, 2023 | 6:11pm
What does a submerged Philippines look like? Newly discovered gastropod fossil could hold answers
Fossils of gastropods discovered in Masungi Georeserve’s limestones could be the “first and oldest” fossil record of its kind in the country according to geologists and paleontologists from the University of the Philippines - National Institute of Geological Sciences (UP-NIGS).
Facebook / Masungi Georeserve

MANILA, Philippines — The newly discovered fossil gastropods in Masungi Georeserve could hold answers to what life was like when major landmasses in the Philippines were submerged deep underwater, according to researchers. 

Potentially the “first and oldest” fossil record of its kind in the country, this new discovery by geologists and paleontologists from the University of the Philippines could help them reconstruct the country’s rich geological history and underwater landscape 60 million years ago, Associate Professor Allan Gil Fernando told Philstar.com. 

Fernando said that studying the ancient gastropods may allow researchers to learn what species existed in the past and understand “how the Philippines developed into the biodiverse country it is today.”

The discovery was made by Fernando and Alyssa Peleo-Alampay, Leopoldo de Silva, Jr., and Joaquin Miguel Lacson. 

Gastropods, which have appeared often in archaeological deposits, are a class of mollusks that include snails, slugs (snails with no shells) and limpets. They have thrived across all three primary habitats: the ocean, freshwater environments and land.

‘Underwater' world

Posted to chart a new history of how the Masungi landscape was submerged underwater 60 million years ago, the fossil gastropods have been potentially hiding in plain sight all along, Fernando told Philstar.com.

Researchers from UP’s National Institute of Geological Sciences were sampling exposed limestones in Masungi in July when they stumbled upon the fossil gastropods sitting just “a few meters away from a trail that guests use to go around the park.”

“The fossils have been there the whole time, probably seen by the guides and the visitors, not fully aware of the significance of the fossils,” Fernando said.

Fernando explained that their fieldwork involved the detailed observation of the limestone formations in Masungi and the fossils contained within it “to determine the age and the paleoenvironment where the limestones were formed.” 

Fossils found in limestones, including gastropods, corals, bivalves, echinoids, and foraminifera, play a crucial role in reconstructing the paleoenvironment and dating the limestone.

“So, the next time you see a limestone, imagine that these rocks used to be underwater and was once teeming with life which are the fossils that you now see embedded in the rocks,” Fernando added.

Fernando said that their team did not realize the significance of the fossil until they consulted a Japanese colleague who specialized in fossil mollusks.

“We will not be disclosing yet what specific type of gastropod was discovered in Masungi until the study is completed, but once it is verified, yes, this will be indeed the first and oldest record of its kind in the Philippines,” he said. 

Other areas where this type of gastropod has been discovered are North America, Africa, Europe and Asia. 

“In Southeast Asia, they were previously collected only in Indonesia. The rocks where the fossils were collected are Eocene in age,” Fernando added.

He said that the discovery suggests that “there are still a lot of things that need to be studied in the Philippines.” 

“The fossils provide information about the past and this is important in understanding the geological history of the country,” Fernando added.

His team is set to conduct a follow-up fieldwork later this year to collect more samples and study the fossils in detail. 

They also plan to create and display informative posters and tarpaulins along the Masungi trail to teach visitors about the history of Masungi, the fossils that can be found in the area, “and the wealth of information we can get by studying them.”

In a press release, Masungi Georeserve said that the discovery “underscores the importance of protecting the limestone formations which are located between the Upper Marikina Watershed and Kaliwa Watershed, as well as within the National Park created through Presidential Proclamation 1636 in 1977.”

“The said areas continue to be threatened by various encroachments, illegal structures, and quarrying. Meanwhile, a 2,700-hectare forest restoration project - the Masungi Geopark Project - is being threatened with possible cancellation in favor of incompatible land uses,” the conservation area’s management said.

“We envision Masungi Georeserve as a place where educators, students, and local government can interact and collaborate in the study of karst features and processes and development of best practices in the management and conservation of karst landforms,” they added.

The Masungi Georeserve is an internationally acclaimed conservation area celebrated for its vibrant landscapes and extensive karst formations.

Situated at the base of the Sierra Madre mountains, Masungi is nestled within the vast Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape, spanning 26,000 hectares. It also houses over 400 unique plant and animal species, some of which face the risk of endangerment.

Over the years, Masungi has had to parry off threats from quarry operators, resort owners and other entities who illegally occupy forestlands within the Upper Marikina Watershed. — with reports by Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

FOSSILS

MASUNGI GEORESERVE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
China to control half the world's hydrogen electrolyser capacity
7 days ago

China to control half the world's hydrogen electrolyser capacity

7 days ago
By the end of 2023, China will control half the world's installed capacity of electrolysers for producing low-carbon...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Most species of 'world's largest flower' risk extinction &mdash; study
9 days ago

Most species of 'world's largest flower' risk extinction — study

9 days ago
Rafflesia lives on tropical vines across parts of Southeast Asia, producing blooms that are among the largest in the wor...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
China urged: Pay billions for West Philippine Sea environmental damage
9 days ago

China urged: Pay billions for West Philippine Sea environmental damage

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 days ago
The lawmaker also filed a resolution condemning the massive harvesting of corals and urging the Senate to conduct an inquiry...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
COP28 will include first local climate summit
9 days ago

COP28 will include first local climate summit

By Issam Ahmed | 9 days ago
According to a report by the C40 coalition of cities, a network of nearly 100 mayors, "three-quarters of C40 cities have outpaced...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
DFA urges halt to 'ecologically harmful' activities in West Philippine Sea
10 days ago

DFA urges halt to 'ecologically harmful' activities in West Philippine Sea

10 days ago
The DFA said Monday expressed its serious concern about the destruction of coral reefs in maritime features located in the...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
California sues oil giants, alleging climate-risks deception
12 days ago

California sues oil giants, alleging climate-risks deception

12 days ago
The suit follows numerous other cases brought by US cities, counties and states against fossil fuel interests over the impact...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with