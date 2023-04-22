Oil spill-hit communities demand swift action, justice on Earth Day

Fisherfolk from oil spill-affected communities and cause-oriented groups gathered together in Pola, Oriental Mindoro considered the ground zero of the oil spill from MT Princess Empress to mark Earth Day on April 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Fisherfolk and advocates on Saturday urged the government to act fast to contain the oil spill off Oriental Mindoro and hold those behind the disaster accountable as the country commemorates Earth Day.

They gathered in Pola, Oriental Mindoro—the town most affected by the oil spill from MT Princess Empress—and criticized what they call the government’s inadequate response to “one of the worst ecological disasters our country has faced.”

Nearly two months after MT Princess Empress loaded with 800,000 liters of industrial oil sank off Oriental Mindoro, the vessel is still leaking.

“MT Princess Empress is still in the bottom of the sea, the spill has not been contained, reparations have yet to be made, and most importantly, there is still no mention of who would be brought to justice for the damage done,” said Fr. Edwin Gariguez, lead convenor of Protect Verde Island Passage.

“We ask the government to move quickly and move correctly on this matter, or more communities and families will be affected. The longer this crisis lasts, the longer it will take for nature to heal,” Gariguez added.

‘Poison’

Nearly 41,000 households have been affected by the oil spill that is disrupting the livelihoods of fishers, vendors and tourism workers. The fishing ban due to the oil spill resulted in income loss of around P400 million, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Fishers who were ordered to stay ashore participate in the government’s cash-for-work program, which provides temporary income. Wearing protective gear, they work from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily to clean the shores of Pola.

“Thousands of us are still unable to fish because the oil is poisoning the sea. The financial assistance we receive is not enough to sustain the daily needs of affected communities, and justice is still not given to victims of this tragedy,” Dindo Melaya, convenor of Koalisyon ng mga Mangingisdang Apektado ng Oil Spill, said in Filipino.

The oil spill is also threatening the Verde Island Passage, an area called the “Amazon of the Oceans” because of its rich marine life.

The government earlier estimated the oil spill could affect 21 locally-managed marine protected areas. Mangroves can suffocate if oil covers their roots, while corals can die or struggle to grow if exposed. Both are breeding grounds for many fish species.

“We need long-term action to heal the fish, reefs, and our waters. The magnitude of this disaster cannot be underestimated,” Melaya said.

Residents of Isla Verde in Batangas on Friday formed a “human boom” to call for swift action and justice.

