Peopleâ€™s Survival Fund now available for LGU climate adaptation initiatives

People’s Survival Fund now available for LGU climate adaptation initiatives

February 9, 2023 | 2:06pm
A resident carries belongings while evacuating from his submerged home in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province on September 26, 2022.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units can now submit climate adaptation proposal to access the People’s Survival Fund—a grant facility for initiatives that will help communities deal with the impacts of climate change.

The Climate Change Commission announced that local governments have until March 31 to submit their proposals.

The PSF is an annual allocation for LGUs and accredited organizations to carry out climate adaptation projects that include water resources management, land management, agriculture and fisheries and health, and other activities that serve as guarantee for the risk insurance needs of farmers, agricultural workers and other stakeholders.

The fund will be also used for establishing regional centers and information networks, setting up forecasting and early warning systems, and supporting an LGU’s planning, preparedness and management of climate change impacts.

The PSF is managed and administered by the People’s Survival Fund Board, which is chaired by the Department of Finance.

The CCC said that LGUs should submit to the DOF’s PSF Board Secretariat a letter of intent, accomplished project proposal template, climate risk and vulnerability assessments, climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction-enhanced comprehensive land use or development plans and local climate change action plan, and annual investment plan.

Local government units with high poverty incidence, are exposed to climate risks, and have a key biodiversity area will be prioritized.

The PSF was created under Republic Act 10174, which amended the Climate Change Act of 2009. The P1-billion replenishable annual allocation intends to provide support on top of the year appropriations to LGUs for climate change-related programs and projects. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

