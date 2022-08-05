^

Climate and Environment

Fishers' group urges DENR chief to take stand vs reclamation

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 2:05pm
Fishers' group urges DENR chief to take stand vs reclamation
Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) hold a protest at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on August 5, 2022.
PAMALAKAYA

MANILA, Philippines — An alliance of fisherfolk called on Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to take a stand against reclamation projects in Manila Bay, which threaten the bay's marine biodiversity and the livelihood of coastal communities.

Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) held a protest at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Friday urging Yulo-Loyzaga to issue a public statement denouncing reclamation, and ensuring that no environment permits would be issued to dump-and-fill projects. 

“Given the environmental cost of reclamation, it should be a no-brainer for the DENR to oppose this activity if they are true to their mandate of environmental protection,” said PAMALAKAYA national chairperson Fernando Hicap.

PAMALAKAYA has recorded around 50 reclamation projects across Manila Bay that will cover over 30,000 hectares of its fishing waters.

The group said that two projects—the 420-hectare reclamation project in Bacoor City, Cavite and the 2,500-hectare airport project in Bulacan province—have resulted in the landfilling of fishponds, and the destruction of mangrove forests. The DENR issued Environmental Compliance Certificates for the two projects.

“Rejecting reclamation projects should be among the DENR’s disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation measures. Scientists and environmental experts have long proven that there is no science in the world that tells us that reclamation is good for the marine environment,” Hicap said.

According to environmental groups such as Oceana Philippines, reclamation projects will decrease fish populations due to the loss of breeding grounds and disturb fragile ecosystems such as wetlands and mangrove forests.

It added that large-scale dump-and-fill projects may result in flooding, land subsidence and liquefaction, and may increase the vulnerability of people to disasters.

“On top of its environmental catastrophe, reclamation entails massive displacement of fisherfolk and coastal communities, threatening their livelihood and local fish supply,” Hicap said.

Yulo-Loyzaga, a climate and disaster resilience expert, earlier stressed the need for science-based governance, and for consultation and collaboration with stakeholders.

ANTONIA YULO-LOYZAGA

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES

RECLAMATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Great Barrier Reef sees fragile coral comeback
23 hours ago

Great Barrier Reef sees fragile coral comeback

By Andrew Beatty | 23 hours ago
Portions of the vast UNESCO heritage site showed a marked increase in coral cover in the last year, reaching levels not seen...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Filipinos most worried about &lsquo;serious harm&rsquo; brought by severe weather
2 days ago

Filipinos most worried about ‘serious harm’ brought by severe weather

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
Its latest study showed that 67% of its Filipino respondents are worried about the effects of severe weather changes. This...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate change made Britain heatwave 10 times more likely: study
7 days ago

Climate change made Britain heatwave 10 times more likely: study

By Patrick Galey | 7 days ago
Climate change caused by human activity made this month's record-shattering heatwave in Britain at least 10 times more likely...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
France on course for driest July on record: weather office
8 days ago

France on course for driest July on record: weather office

By Marc-Antoine Baudoux | 8 days ago
France is on track to experience its driest July on record, the national weather service said, with drought-like conditions...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Marcos SONA: A lot of talk on environment, not as much on its defenders
10 days ago

Marcos SONA: A lot of talk on environment, not as much on its defenders

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 days ago
The Philippines is among the countries most exposed to climate change hazards. It is also consistently identified as one of...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Marcos pushes for gas, nuclear development alongside renewables
10 days ago

Marcos pushes for gas, nuclear development alongside renewables

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 days ago
The chief executive also spoke about the development of new power plants and the use of natural gas—or fossil gas—as...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with