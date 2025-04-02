Duterte's ICC arrest prompts Myanmar refugees to renew appeal to DOJ

This composite photo depicts the flag of Myanmar, which the military regime has controlled since seizing power in 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Spurred by the Philippines' historic enforcement of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against former President Rodrigo Duterte, Myanmar refugees have renewed their push for the Philippines to initiate criminal proceedings against Myanmar junta officials for alleged war crimes.

In a motion filed on Wednesday, April 2, five Chin ethnic refugees who fled the Myanmar military regime urged the Department of Justice to reconsider its earlier refusal to investigate their complaint against Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and nine other Myanmar military officials.

The refugees explicitly cited the arrest of Duterte as evidence that "the Philippines recognizes the demands of international justice."

"Recent developments have shown that the Philippines recognizes the demands of international justice, with its national authorities' decision... to arrest and surrender a former president of the Philippines to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court," the motion stated.

The refugees' original complaint, filed in October 2023, accused Myanmar's military junta of committing war crimes in Chin State under Republic Act 9851, also known as the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law.

However, in February 2024, the DOJ's prosecutor general declined jurisdiction because the case lacked any Philippine connection – neither victims nor perpetrators were Filipino, and the alleged crimes occurred in Myanmar.

Myanmar's deepening crisis

Myanmar has been in a state of civil war since February 2021, when the military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The coup triggered nationwide protests that evolved into armed resistance after the junta's violent crackdown on peaceful demonstrators.

Since then, the junta has conducted widespread aerial bombings, arbitrary arrests, torture, and executions across the country.

The situation has deteriorated into what the United Nations has described as a full-blown humanitarian catastrophe. More than 2.6 million people have been internally displaced, while over 70,000 have fled to neighboring countries.

The Chin people, a predominantly Christian ethnic minority concentrated in western Myanmar, have faced severe persecution since the coup, alongside the Rohingya Muslims who have endured longstanding discrimination and violence in Myanmar.

The Chin State, already one of Myanmar's poorest regions before 2021, has seen hundreds of homes and churches destroyed, villages razed, and civilians killed during military operations.

Universal jurisdiction

At the heart of the refugees' attempt to initiate criminal proceedings against Myanmar officials in Philippine soil is the principle of "mandatory universal jurisdiction."

They say this principle obligates the Philippines to investigate serious international crimes regardless of where they occurred or the nationality of those involved.

The refugees argue that Philippine law specifically provides for this type of jurisdiction through Republic Act 9851, which incorporates international humanitarian law into the country's legal framework. This law has been referred to as the Philippines' version of the Rome Statute — the international treaty that created the ICC.

Section 17 of RA 9851 states that the Philippines "shall exercise jurisdiction over persons, whether military or civilian, suspected or accused of a crime defined and penalized in this Act, regardless of where the crime is committed."

While the law does specify conditions when jurisdiction may be exercised — such as when the accused is a Filipino citizen, is present in the Philippines, or when the victim is Filipino — the refugees contend that these are not prerequisites for starting a preliminary investigation.

Lawyer Romel Bagares, counsel for the complainants, cites the 2011 Supreme Court case Bayan Muna v. Romulo, which recognized the principle of universal jurisdiction for serious international crimes.

"Under the Philippines' hybrid constitutional and legal system, genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity are subject to the mandatory universal jurisdiction of Philippine courts under the jus cogens regime," the motion argued, referring to fundamental principles of international law.

The refugees' motion points out that in the prosecutor general's February letter, it acknowledged that the alleged acts would constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law if they had a Philippine connection.

Procedural distinction

A key legal argument in the refugees' motion is the distinction between investigation and prosecution. They argue that Philippine authorities have a duty to at least investigate allegations of war crimes brought to their attention, even if prosecuting in court might require additional jurisdictional elements.

"The duty to investigate here then, pertains to the conduct of preliminary investigation under Philippine rules, a process distinct from prosecution of crimes before the trial court after the finding of probable cause," the motion stated.

This distinction is important because the preliminary investigation stage merely determines if there's sufficient evidence to proceed to trial. The refugees argue that under international law, the Philippines has an obligation to at least investigate alleged war crimes regardless of where they occurred.

The motion emphasizes that the prosecutor general failed to consider that at the preliminary investigation stage, a respondent is only a "suspect," not yet an "accused" — a status that only applies after formal charges are filed in court.

International obligations

The refugees also argue that as a signatory to the Geneva Conventions, the Philippines has specific obligations to pursue serious violations of international humanitarian law.

They cite the Latin legal principle "aut dedere aut judicare" (either extradite or prosecute), which they say applies to grave breaches of humanitarian law and creates a binding obligation on all states.

If the motion is successful, this would be the first case of the Philippines exercising universal jurisdiction to prosecute foreign officials for crimes committed entirely outside Philippine territory against non-Filipino victims.