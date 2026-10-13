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LIVE: ICC fourth status conference for ex-president Rodrigo Duterte

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 13, 2026 | 4:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court is holding the fourth status conference in the crimes against humanity case of former President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, October 13.

Duterte appears before the ICC Trial Chamber III as it discusses preparations for his trial, which is scheduled to begin on November 30.

The chamber is expected to discuss the trial schedule, including the time allotted for opening statements and the first block of evidence to be presented in December.

The parties will also discuss the prosecution’s list of witnesses and the number of hours it will need to present its case, as well as the estimated time needed by the defense and the victims’ common legal representative.

Other matters include the prosecution’s list of evidence, disclosure requirements, the defense’s submissions on its readiness for trial and requests for protective measures.

The status conference comes after the ICC ruled that Duterte is fit to stand trial. The tribunal’s decision, made public on October 8, cleared the way for the trial to proceed as scheduled on November 30.

The case stems from the ICC’s investigation into alleged crimes against humanity linked to killings during Duterte’s anti-drug campaign. Prosecutors have charged him with three counts of crimes against humanity involving alleged murders and attempted murders committed in the Philippines between November 2011 and March 2019.

Duterte was arrested in Manila in March 2025 and surrendered to the ICC on March 12, 2025. He remains detained at the ICC Detention Centre in Scheveningen, The Hague, the Netherlands.

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL
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