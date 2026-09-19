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‘Deep dark web’ influenced South Cotabato school shooter — DILG

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 19, 2026 | 4:20pm
â€˜Deep dark webâ€™ influenced South Cotabato school shooter â€” DILG
Police forensic experts sift through the scene of the deadly gun rampage on Sept. 18, 2026, inside a school campus in Banga, South Cotabato.
Philstar.com / John Unson

Content warning: This article discusses a school shooting, violence and depression.

MANILA, Philippines — The student who opened fire at Banga National High School in South Cotabato had been heavily involved in activities on the “deep dark web,” the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said. 

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said investigators also found notes on the 14-year-old student's cellphone detailing his depression, as well as evidence of his heavy social media and internet activity involving violent content.

“Upon investigation, he was heavily into the deep dark web. He was into the deep dark web, which influenced him,” the DILG chief said in a press briefing on Saturday, September 19.

“According to his phone, he left several notes detailing his depression at tuloy-tuloy ito,” he added.

(According to his phone, he left several notes detailing his depression and this went on.)

Remulla said the student's parents had noticed signs as early as April 2026 and tried to intervene.

Parents urged to watch for warning signs

The DILG chief urged parents to pay attention to their children's online activities and watch for signs of depression, saying families should seek professional help when needed.

“Depression is real. Depression among kids is real. And we must give the warning signs and we must give access to proper psychiatric health care,” Remulla said.

Remulla said parents can approach local government officials so children can receive psychiatric assessment at municipal or provincial hospitals.

“It starts [at] home,” he said.

The DILG chief also warned parents about the type of content their children can access online, including violent material and online communities that could encourage criminal behavior.

“Tingnan ninyo. It is not a privacy issue. Anak n'yo 'yan... Nalulublob sila sa malalalim at madidilim na websites,” he said.

(Look at what they are doing. It is not a privacy issue. They are your children... They are immersing themselves in deep and dark websites.)

Three killed, several injured

The shooting happened at around 1 p.m. Friday, September 18.

Three people were killed in the incident, including the shooter, while the number of those injured was reported at six to eight as authorities provided updates. Most of the casualties were students.

Authorities cordoned off the classrooms where the shooting took place as investigators processed the scene.

The firearm used in the attack belonged to the student's father, a Department of Education disaster risk reduction officer, according to Remulla.

The father had three licensed firearms that were not properly secured, allowing the student to access and take one of them, he said.

“Mayroon siyang tatlong licensed firearms na hindi secured enough na nabuksan ng bata at kinuha 'yung baril,” Remulla said.

(He had three licensed firearms that were not secured well enough, allowing the child to open them and take one of the guns.)

Remulla said the incident was the third case he had encountered in which an improperly secured firearm was used.

Police examine student's gadgets

In the same press briefing, Philippine National Police chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said investigators were examining the student's actions and personal belongings to determine what led to the shooting.

“For one thing, hindi natin mabasa ang pag-iisip ng isang tao but we can investigate or look into the actions before these incidents,” Nartatez said.

(For one thing, we cannot read a person’s mind, but we can investigate or look into their actions before these incidents.)

Police are examining the student's notes, cellphone, gadgets and other personal effects for possible forensic evidence.

“Record shows that he's into heavy activities with the social media as well as internet activities showing violent activities,” Nartatez said.

Authorities earlier said the Grade 9 student allegedly warned classmates before the attack.

He reportedly told them to go home after lunch because he would do something that could put them in danger. His classmates, however, thought he was joking. The student later left his classroom and opened fire in an adjacent classroom.

The South Cotabato shooting happened less than three months after a June 22 shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, where two students allegedly opened fire, killing at least three schoolmates and injuring around 20 others.

On August 18, another school shooting was reported at the junior high school building of Ateneo de Zamboanga University, where a student armed with two pistols allegedly shot and killed a schoolmate.

--

The Learners TeleSafe Contact Center Helpline may be reached through #33733 (#DEPED), 0945-175-9777, email [email protected] and Viber.

SCHOOL SHOOTING

SOUTH COTABATO SCHOOL SHOOTING
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