PNP: No group applied for permit to protest on Martial Law anniversary

Personnel from the Philippine National Police in Manila behind the barricade on Sept. 21, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — No group has applied for a permit to protest in Metro Manila on the 54th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said.

This was confirmed by NCRPO spokesperson Major Hazel Asilo in a message to Philstar.com on Monday, September 21.

This means that progressive groups that wish to stage protests are not allowed to hold them across Metro Manila unless they do so in designated freedom parks.

Some groups have announced anti-corruption protests today, including the Kilusang Bayan Kontra Kurakot, which will hold a program at 3 p.m. at Liwasang Bonifacio, a designated freedom park in Manila.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), more than 17,000 police personnel have been deployed across Metro Manila in anticipation of the protests.

This is higher than the 15,000 personnel the PNP initially said would be deployed in Metro Manila.

The PNP said the personnel include 8,553 from the NCRPO, 465 from the Regional Support Unit, 1,000 from the Reactionary Standby Support Force, 1,000 from Police the Regional Office (PRO) CAR, 1,000 from PRO1, 2,000 from PRO3, 2,000 from PRO4A and 1,000 personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard.

Police also barricaded portions of roads in Manila. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso earlier suspended face-to-face classes in the capital in anticipation of the protests.

On the eve of the anniversary, Sunday, September 20, several groups marched to the Supreme Court and the EDSA Shrine to commemorate the 54th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law.