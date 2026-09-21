DMW: No OFWs affected in Riyadh explosions

This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media on September 19, 2026, shows smoke rising near Riyadh airport. Black smoke and flames rose near Riyadh's international airport on September 19, as Yemen's Houthis announced they had carried out strikes on targets in the Saudi capital and coastal oil facilities.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured the public on Monday, September 21 that no overseas Filipino workers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia were affected by the explosions that occurred over the weekend.

The agency’s statement came following reports of explosions in Riyadh, the capital and largest city in Saudi Arabia, on Friday night, September 18 and Saturday morning, September 19.

The explosions were allegedly linked to Houthis drone and ballistic missile attacks that targeted Riyadh and energy sites along the Red Sea coasts.

Based on reports from international media, Saudi Arabia has confirmed that Yemen’s Houthi militants tried to attack Riyadh with a ballistic missile, but were intercepted.

Residents heard explosions and saw thick smoke near the airport late on. Authorities recorded no casualties or damage.

The Houthi’s claimed the attacks were their response to Saudi’s attempts to target Sanaa, the capital of Yemen that they currently control.

Based on DMW’s initial data from January to July 2026, Saudi Arabia remains the top destination for land-based OFWs with 147,021 workers.

It was also the top destination in 2025, with 333,487 workers.

The DMW said they continue to coordinate with the migrant workers offices in Saudi Arabia, and the Philippine Embassy and Consulate to monitor the situation.

The agency also provided the contact details of the labor attaché in the migrant workers offices.

“The DMW advises OFWs to remain vigilant and to follow guidance and advisories issued by Saudi authorities. OFWs who need assistance should immediately coordinate with the Migrant Workers Offices of the Philippine Embassy and Consulates,” the agency said.