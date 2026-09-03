Two Filipino seafarers killed as Saudi tanker attacked in Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz as seen in this 2026 satellite imagery from NASA via Google Maps.

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipino seafarers were killed after the Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker Sidr was struck by unidentified projectiles while approaching the Strait of Hormuz, the Department of Migrant Workers confirmed.

At an online briefing on Wednesday, September 2, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said 16 Filipino seafarers were aboard the vessel when it was attacked late Aug. 31.

The strike caused a fire that the crew managed to contain, but two of the Filipino seafarers died.

The remains of the two victims have been taken to Oman, while the 14 surviving Filipino crew members are safe and being prepared for repatriation.

Cacdac said the Philippine Embassy and Migrant Workers Office in Oman are coordinating with Omani authorities to bring the crew members and the remains of those killed back to the Philippines.

Saudi national shipping company Bahri, which operates the Sidr, separately confirmed that two Filipino seafarers were killed in a "security incident" involving the tanker at around 11:40 p.m. local time on August 31.

High-risk waterway

The attack comes amid renewed fighting between the United States and Iran around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy shipping routes.

The United States struck Iranian missile launchers on Larak Island over the weekend, prompting Iran to retaliate against U.S. bases in Jordan. Maritime authorities subsequently reported attacks on commercial vessels transiting the strait.

Saudi Arabia has blamed Iran for the attack on the Sidr. Iran has not publicly accepted responsibility.

Cacdac said 31 vessels carrying 421 Filipino seafarers have been attacked in incidents involving the Strait of Hormuz since Feb. 28.

Of the 421 seafarers, 406 were unharmed, 10 were injured but have since recovered, three were killed and one remains missing. A total of 268 have returned to the Philippines.

Around 3,000 Filipino seafarers are still estimated to be aboard vessels in the wider Persian Gulf, according to the DMW.

Right to refuse

The DMW remains on red alert and has reminded shipowners to conduct risk assessments, put adequate security measures in place and avoid exposing Filipino crews to high-risk waters where possible.

Cacdac also reiterated that Filipino seafarers have the right to refuse to sail into designated high-risk or warlike areas.

"We are disallowing deployment to the extent that a seafarer exercises the right to refuse to sail. That right must be respected," Cacdac said.

The DMW and Bahri said assistance would be extended to the survivors and the families of the two seafarers who died. — with reports from Reuters