Marcos: P83 billion worth of illegal drugs seized; Over 153,000 nabbed

File photo of what appears to be an illegal drug seized by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced that nearly P83 billion worth of narcotics have been confiscated in various operations by authorities.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 28, Marcos said that narcotics were seized during different raids on warehouses and laboratories where authorities also thwarted smuggling attempts.

Marcos also detailed recent large-scale interdictions, with billions of pesos worth of illegal drug cargo seized across multiple locations, including Zambales, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Tondo, Muntinlupa, Ilocos Norte, Cebu, Batangas, Rizal and Cavite.

“Noong isang buwan, personal kong sinaksihan ang pagsira sa halos isa't kalahating tonelada ng shabu at iba't ibang klase ng iligal na droga,” Marcos said.

(Last month, I personally witnessed the destruction of almost one and a half tons of shabu and various types of illegal drugs.)

Marcos referred to the illegal drugs found drifting off the coast of Zambales, where he attended their incineration at a waste management facility in Capas, Tarlac.

The operations also led to the arrest of over 153,000 individuals, with more than 9,600 identified as high-value targets.

He also pointed out the involvement of government personnel in illegal drug activities, where over 677 of those arrested were public servants, including more than 100 elected officials and over 50 police officers.

“Sa kabila ng mga ito, tila nagbabalikan daw ang mga pusher,” Marcos said.

(Despite these, it seems that the pushers are reportedly returning.)

“Patuloy ang ating operasyon laban sa mga drug dealer, big-time man o small-time,” he added.

(Our operations against drug dealers, whether big-time or small-time, continue.)