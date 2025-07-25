^

Headlines

Where did the money go? Bam Aquino seeks probe on flood control projects

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 3:23pm
Where did the money go? Bam Aquino seeks probe on flood control projects
Stranded commuters wade through waist-deep floodwaters as motorists move their vehicles to elevated ground near the Zapote Junction Flyover in Las Piñas on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
The Philippine STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bam Aquino is seeking a probe into the government’s flood control projects amid widespread disasters caused by three consecutive cyclones and persistent southwest monsoon rains.

At least 25 people have died due to cyclones Crising, Dante and Emong, as well as the continuous downpour.

Aquino said that around P360 billion was earmarked for flood management under the 2025 national budget, yet there has been little visible improvement.

“Flood control ang pangako, pero flood out of control ang inabot ng taumbayan. Kailangang busisiin natin nang husto kung nagamit ba sa tama ang bilyun-bilyong pisong pondo para sa flood control,” Aquino said.

(They promised flood control, but what greeted citizens was flooding out of control. We need a proper probe to determine if the billions of pesos in funds are truly being used for effective flood management.)

"It would also be good to know if the flood control plans are effective in the first place, so that the government would not waste the people’s money," he added.

 Aquino is set to file a resolution initiating a probe on Monday, July 28, when the 20th Congress officially opens. 

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has reported that over 1,213 areas were flooded due to the effects of the consecutive weather systems. 

The Department of Public Works and Highways has said that 9,856 flood control projects have been completed, with another 5,700 projects still on the way from 2025 to 2026.  

BAM AQUINO

CRISINGPH

DANTEPH

EMONGPH

FLOOD

HABAGAT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Torre starts training; Baste sets conditions for bout

Torre starts training; Baste sets conditions for bout

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A day after he accepted the challenge of Davao City acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte to a fistfight, Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Torre confirms boxing match with Baste Duterte, but mayor sets conditions

Torre confirms boxing match with Baste Duterte, but mayor sets conditions

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicholas Torre III confirmed that the charity boxing event between him and acting Davao...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for July 25

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for July 25

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Classes in several areas have been suspended for Friday, July 25, as the combined effects of Typhoon Emong (international...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads amid 'Emong', habagat floods as of July 25

LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads amid 'Emong', habagat floods as of July 25

5 hours ago
As of 9:40 a.m. on Friday, July 25, the MMDA Flood Control and Information Center reported that most flooded areas remain...
Headlines
fbtw
Sotto: Escudero&rsquo;s alleged budget insertions should be probed

Sotto: Escudero’s alleged budget insertions should be probed

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
After reports of Sen. Francis Escudero’s alleged insertions in the 2025 national budget surfaced, Sen. Tito Sotto said...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
25 dead due to consecutive cyclones, monsoon rains

25 dead due to consecutive cyclones, monsoon rains

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
At least 25 people have reportedly died following the impact of cyclones Crising, Dante, and Emong, along with southwest monsoon...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Emong&rsquo; weakens further, to pass Batanes, Babuyan Islands

‘Emong’ weakens further, to pass Batanes, Babuyan Islands

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm “Emong” will continue to lose strength as it traverses over the Babuyan Channel on Friday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines calls for calm in Thailand-Cambodia border fight

Philippines calls for calm in Thailand-Cambodia border fight

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
The Philippines has urged Thailand and Cambodia to de-escalate their conflict after a deadly exchange of fire along their...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
(4th update) Here's a list of local governments that have declared a state of calamity due to the southwest monsoon and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with