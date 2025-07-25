Where did the money go? Bam Aquino seeks probe on flood control projects

Stranded commuters wade through waist-deep floodwaters as motorists move their vehicles to elevated ground near the Zapote Junction Flyover in Las Piñas on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bam Aquino is seeking a probe into the government’s flood control projects amid widespread disasters caused by three consecutive cyclones and persistent southwest monsoon rains.

At least 25 people have died due to cyclones Crising, Dante and Emong, as well as the continuous downpour.

Aquino said that around P360 billion was earmarked for flood management under the 2025 national budget, yet there has been little visible improvement.

“Flood control ang pangako, pero flood out of control ang inabot ng taumbayan. Kailangang busisiin natin nang husto kung nagamit ba sa tama ang bilyun-bilyong pisong pondo para sa flood control,” Aquino said.

(They promised flood control, but what greeted citizens was flooding out of control. We need a proper probe to determine if the billions of pesos in funds are truly being used for effective flood management.)

"It would also be good to know if the flood control plans are effective in the first place, so that the government would not waste the people’s money," he added.

Aquino is set to file a resolution initiating a probe on Monday, July 28, when the 20th Congress officially opens.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has reported that over 1,213 areas were flooded due to the effects of the consecutive weather systems.

The Department of Public Works and Highways has said that 9,856 flood control projects have been completed, with another 5,700 projects still on the way from 2025 to 2026.