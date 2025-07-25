^

Weather

‘Emong’ weakens further, to pass Batanes, Babuyan Islands

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 12:10pm
â€˜Emongâ€™ weakens further, to pass Batanes, Babuyan Islands
Himawari satellite imaging shows Severe Tropical Storm Emong as of 11 a.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm “Emong” will continue to lose strength as it traverses over the Babuyan Channel on Friday, July 25, according to PAGASA. 

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau last spotted Emong’s center over the Cordillera Central, according to the Aparri Doppler Radar in Calanasan, Apayao. 

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts reaching 160 kph. 

The severe tropical storm is currently moving north northeastward at 40 kph and is forecast to soon exit the landmass of Luzon.

What to look out for. Emong, however, is also expected to “pass close or over” the Babuyan Islands and Batanes on Friday afternoon or evening. 

As it crosses rugged terrain, the storm is encountering unfavorable conditions and is forecast to gradually weaken.

Heavy rainfall outlook.

Six areas in northern Luzon remain under a red rainfall warning as the storm continues to dump torrential rain (more than 200 millimeters), causing widespread floods and landslides in high-risk areas.

These are Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra and Benguet. 

Other areas in Luzon — such as Batanes, Cagayan, Apayao, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Kalinga and Zambales — will likely experience intense rain as it remains under an orange warning (100 to 200 millimeters). 

A yellow warning has been issued for Isabela, Nueva Vizacaya and Nueva Ecija, likely to receive 50 to 100 millimeters of rain until Saturday noon, July 26. 

Wind Signals 

PAGASA has retained Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals in several Luzon areas, with Signal No. 3 remaining the highest warning level.

Signal No. 3 

  • The northeastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Bangui, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Piddig, Vintar, Adams, Carasi)
  • the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna)
  • the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona)  

Winds between 89 and 117 kph are expected within 18 hours in areas under Signal No. 3, posing a notable threat to safety and infrastructure.

Signal No. 2

  • The rest of Ilocos Norte
  • the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Santa, Caoayan, City of Vigan, Bantay, Santa Catalina, San Vicente, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, Magsingal, San Juan, Cabugao, Sinait)
  • the rest of Apayao, the northern portion of Abra (Pidigan, San Juan, Tayum, Langiden, Sallapadan, Lagangilang, Danglas, La Paz, Licuan-Baay, Tineg, Malibcong, Peñarrubia, San Isidro, San Quintin, Dolores, Lagayan, Bangued, Bucay, Lacub) 
  • Batanes
  • the northern and western portion of mainland Cagayan (Piat, Camalaniugan, Tuao, Buguey, Aparri, Allacapan, Rizal, Lasam, Ballesteros, Abulug, Santo Niño)

Within 24 hours, areas under this wind signal are likely to be affected by gale-force winds of 62 to 88 kph, which may bring minor to moderate hazards to life and property.

Signal No. 1

  • The rest of Ilocos Sur
  • the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Santol, City of San Fernando, San Juan, Bagulin, Bangar, San Gabriel, Bacnotan, Sudipen, Balaoan)
  • the rest of Abra
  • the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias)
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • the rest of mainland Cagayan
  • the northern portion of Isabela (Quirino, Mallig, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Roxas, San Manuel)

Areas under Wind Signal No. 1 are expected to experience winds of 39 to 61 kph within the next 36 hours, with intermittent rains. Emong may cause slight to no damage to structures, but may cause significant damage to agricultural crops. 

Landfall, sea conditions

Emong struck Pangasinan’s coast late Thursday night, July 25, as a typhoon, and weakened into a severe tropical storm before making a second landfall in Ilocos Sur early Friday.

A gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. 

Meanwhile, rough to high seas reaching 9 meters are expected over several areas in Luzon, with the highest risk posed to the seaboards of Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan and Zambales. 

Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and the Lubang Islands are also anticipated to face dangerous sea conditions. Other affected areas may experience moderate seas.

“Sea travel is risky to all types or tonnage of vessels. All mariners must remain in port or, if underway, seek shelter or safe harbor as soon as possible until winds and waves subside,” PAGASA said. 

The southwest monsoon (habagat), enhanced by the recent storms, is still bringing heavy rains to parts of Luzon and Visayas — including Metro Manila. 

Emong is projected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Saturday morning.

EMONGPH

PAGASA

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Emong' nears landfall, bringing threat of storm surges

'Emong' nears landfall, bringing threat of storm surges

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
Typhoon Emong maintained its strength Thursday evening as it moved slowly toward potential landfall near the western portion...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Dante'

LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Dante'

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on "Dante", the fourth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 3 up as 'Emong' intensifies into severe tropical storm

Signal No. 3 up as 'Emong' intensifies into severe tropical storm

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Severe Tropical Storm Emong strengthened Thursday morning, July 24, while barreling toward Northern Luzon, prompting PAGASA...
Weather
fbtw
Southwest monsoon to bring heavy rains, risks of floods in Luzon

Southwest monsoon to bring heavy rains, risks of floods in Luzon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 5 days ago
Monsoon rains will continue to drench large parts of Luzon on Sunday, with state weather bureau PAGASA warning of possible...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Crising&rsquo; to exit PAR; rains, strong winds to persist

‘Crising’ to exit PAR; rains, strong winds to persist

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 6 days ago
Tropical Storm Crising is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday, but state weather bureau PAGASA...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Typhoon 'Emong' may intensify ahead of Ilocos landfall on July 25

Typhoon 'Emong' may intensify ahead of Ilocos landfall on July 25

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Typhoon “Emong” may pick up a bit more strength before making landfall over La Union or Ilocos Sur early Friday,...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Emong&rsquo; intensifies into a typhoon as LPA off PAR becomes a tropical depression

‘Emong’ intensifies into a typhoon as LPA off PAR becomes a tropical depression

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Tropical Cyclone Emong (international name: Co-May) strengthened into a typhoon on Thursday morning, July 24, as it tracked...
Weather
fbtw
July 24: Heavy to torrential rains to drench most of Luzon as 'Emong' enhances habagat

July 24: Heavy to torrential rains to drench most of Luzon as 'Emong' enhances habagat

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Heavy to torrential rains may continue drenching much of Luzon on Thursday, July 24, as Severe Tropical Storm Emong and an...
Weather
fbtw
'Emong' a tropical storm within hours as LPA slightly nears PAR

'Emong' a tropical storm within hours as LPA slightly nears PAR

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Tropical Cyclone “Emong” strengthened into a tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon, July 23, PAGASA reported...
Weather
fbtw
Twin cyclones 'Dante', 'Emong' drawn in a Fujiwhara effect

Twin cyclones 'Dante', 'Emong' drawn in a Fujiwhara effect

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Dante’s influence is steering Tropical Depression “Emong” southward in what meteorologists...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with