‘Emong’ weakens further, to pass Batanes, Babuyan Islands

Himawari satellite imaging shows Severe Tropical Storm Emong as of 11 a.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm “Emong” will continue to lose strength as it traverses over the Babuyan Channel on Friday, July 25, according to PAGASA.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau last spotted Emong’s center over the Cordillera Central, according to the Aparri Doppler Radar in Calanasan, Apayao.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts reaching 160 kph.

The severe tropical storm is currently moving north northeastward at 40 kph and is forecast to soon exit the landmass of Luzon.

What to look out for. Emong, however, is also expected to “pass close or over” the Babuyan Islands and Batanes on Friday afternoon or evening.

As it crosses rugged terrain, the storm is encountering unfavorable conditions and is forecast to gradually weaken.

Heavy rainfall outlook.

Six areas in northern Luzon remain under a red rainfall warning as the storm continues to dump torrential rain (more than 200 millimeters), causing widespread floods and landslides in high-risk areas.

These are Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra and Benguet.

Other areas in Luzon — such as Batanes, Cagayan, Apayao, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Kalinga and Zambales — will likely experience intense rain as it remains under an orange warning (100 to 200 millimeters).

A yellow warning has been issued for Isabela, Nueva Vizacaya and Nueva Ecija, likely to receive 50 to 100 millimeters of rain until Saturday noon, July 26.

Wind Signals

PAGASA has retained Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals in several Luzon areas, with Signal No. 3 remaining the highest warning level.

Signal No. 3

The northeastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Bangui, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Piddig, Vintar, Adams, Carasi)

the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna)

the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona)

Winds between 89 and 117 kph are expected within 18 hours in areas under Signal No. 3, posing a notable threat to safety and infrastructure.

Signal No. 2

The rest of Ilocos Norte

the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Santa, Caoayan, City of Vigan, Bantay, Santa Catalina, San Vicente, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, Magsingal, San Juan, Cabugao, Sinait)

the rest of Apayao, the northern portion of Abra (Pidigan, San Juan, Tayum, Langiden, Sallapadan, Lagangilang, Danglas, La Paz, Licuan-Baay, Tineg, Malibcong, Peñarrubia, San Isidro, San Quintin, Dolores, Lagayan, Bangued, Bucay, Lacub)

Batanes

the northern and western portion of mainland Cagayan (Piat, Camalaniugan, Tuao, Buguey, Aparri, Allacapan, Rizal, Lasam, Ballesteros, Abulug, Santo Niño)

Within 24 hours, areas under this wind signal are likely to be affected by gale-force winds of 62 to 88 kph, which may bring minor to moderate hazards to life and property.

Signal No. 1

The rest of Ilocos Sur

the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Santol, City of San Fernando, San Juan, Bagulin, Bangar, San Gabriel, Bacnotan, Sudipen, Balaoan)

the rest of Abra

the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias)

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

the rest of mainland Cagayan

the northern portion of Isabela (Quirino, Mallig, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Roxas, San Manuel)

Areas under Wind Signal No. 1 are expected to experience winds of 39 to 61 kph within the next 36 hours, with intermittent rains. Emong may cause slight to no damage to structures, but may cause significant damage to agricultural crops.

Landfall, sea conditions

Emong struck Pangasinan’s coast late Thursday night, July 25, as a typhoon, and weakened into a severe tropical storm before making a second landfall in Ilocos Sur early Friday.

A gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Meanwhile, rough to high seas reaching 9 meters are expected over several areas in Luzon, with the highest risk posed to the seaboards of Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan and Zambales.

Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and the Lubang Islands are also anticipated to face dangerous sea conditions. Other affected areas may experience moderate seas.

“Sea travel is risky to all types or tonnage of vessels. All mariners must remain in port or, if underway, seek shelter or safe harbor as soon as possible until winds and waves subside,” PAGASA said.

The southwest monsoon (habagat), enhanced by the recent storms, is still bringing heavy rains to parts of Luzon and Visayas — including Metro Manila.

Emong is projected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Saturday morning.