Palace suspends govâ€™t work, classes in Metro Manila, 36 other provinces on July 23

Palace suspends gov’t work, classes in Metro Manila, 36 other provinces on July 23

Residents wade through heavy flooding along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City following torrential rain brought by the Habagat on July 21, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace has suspended government work and classes in Metro Manila and 36 other provinces for Wednesday, July 23, amid heavy rains due to the southwest monsoon and other weather systems affecting the country.

In Memorandum Circular 90, Executive Lucas Bersamin approved the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s recommendation to suspend classes and government work in the following provinces:

Metro Manila Pangasinan Zambales Tarlac Bataan Pampanga Bulacan Cavite Batangas Rizal Occidental Mindoro Ilocos Norte Ilocos Sur La Union Quezon Oriental Mindoro Marinduque Romblon Masbate Sorsogon Albay Camarines Sur Catanduanes Palawan Antique Aklan Capiz Iloilo Guimaras Abra Mountain Province Ifugao Benguet Nueva Vizcaya Nueva Ecija Laguna Negros Occidental

Agencies that deal with vital life-saving functions and disaster preparedness and relief are ordered to continue operations despite the suspension.

“The localized cancellation or suspension of classes and/or work in government offices in other regions may be implemented by their respective Local Chief Executives, pursuant to relevant laws, rules and regulations,” the order said.

“The suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads,” it added.