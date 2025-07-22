Palace suspends govâ€™t work, classes in Metro Manila, 36 other provinces on July 23

^

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 3:15pm
Residents wade through heavy flooding along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City following torrential rain brought by the Habagat on July 21, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace has suspended government work and classes in Metro Manila and 36 other provinces for Wednesday, July 23, amid heavy rains due to the southwest monsoon and other weather systems affecting the country. 

In Memorandum Circular 90, Executive Lucas Bersamin approved the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s recommendation to suspend classes and government work in the following provinces: 

  1. Metro Manila
  2. Pangasinan
  3. Zambales
  4. Tarlac
  5. Bataan
  6. Pampanga
  7. Bulacan
  8. Cavite
  9. Batangas
  10. Rizal 
  11. Occidental Mindoro
  12. Ilocos Norte
  13. Ilocos Sur
  14. La Union
  15. Quezon
  16. Oriental Mindoro
  17. Marinduque
  18. Romblon
  19. Masbate
  20. Sorsogon 
  21. Albay
  22. Camarines Sur
  23. Catanduanes
  24. Palawan
  25. Antique
  26. Aklan
  27. Capiz
  28. Iloilo
  29. Guimaras
  30. Abra
  31. Mountain Province
  32. Ifugao
  33. Benguet
  34. Nueva Vizcaya
  35. Nueva Ecija
  36. Laguna 
  37. Negros Occidental

Agencies that deal with vital life-saving functions and disaster preparedness and relief are ordered to continue operations despite the suspension. 

“The localized cancellation or suspension of classes and/or work in government offices in other regions may be implemented by their respective Local Chief Executives, pursuant to relevant laws, rules and regulations,” the order said. 

“The suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads,” it added. 

