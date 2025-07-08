Public health crisis: Catholic bishops urge govâ€™t to regulate online gambling

^

Headlines

Public health crisis: Catholic bishops urge gov’t to regulate online gambling

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 3:40pm
Public health crisis: Catholic bishops urge gov't to regulate online gambling
This photo shows the facade of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines in Intramuros, Manila.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) called on the Philippine government to impose adequate control on online gambling, which they describe as a “public health crisis in society.”

In a recent pastoral letter, the CBCP expressed deep concern over the rapid proliferation of online gambling platforms, warning that the phenomenon has quietly but pervasively infiltrated Filipino households, affecting individuals, families and communities. 

The bishops likened the spread of online gambling to a “virus” that is silently enslaving many, including the youth, and leading to widespread addiction.

“Sa pamahalaan, na lagyan ng karampatang kontrol ang mga online payment systems para hindi maging ganung kadali ang pagpasok sa mga sugalang ito online. Nawa'y ma-protektahan ang ating kabataan mula sa mga laro ng sugal sa mga online payment systems na ito,” it added.

(For the government, to implement appropriate control over online payment systems so that it's not as easy to access these online gambling sites. May our youth be protected from gambling games on these online payment systems.)

The CBCP emphasized that online gambling is not a harmless pastime, but a complex moral problem with far-reaching consequences. 

The bishops cited testimonies of individuals and families devastated by gambling addiction, such as lost salaries, mounting debts, broken families and mental health struggles.

“Hindi ito simpleng problema ng indibidwal. Isa na itong pampublikong krisis ng kalusugan sa lipunan, katulad na rin ng droga at iba pang bisyo. Sinisira nito hindi lamang ang tao kundi pati ang kanilang mga pamilya,” the CBCP’s statement read.

(This is not merely an individual problem. It has become a public health crisis in society, much like illegal drugs and other vices. It destroys not only the person but also their families.)

The bishops also urge the government to do the following:

  • Recognize gambling addiction as a public health issue requiring education, legislation and treatment.
  • Enforce stricter regulations and controls on online payment systems to prevent easy access to gambling platforms, especially for minors.
  • Stop the romanticization of gambling in advertisements and media, and instead highlight its real dangers.
  • Ensure that regulatory bodies like the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) prioritize public welfare over revenue generation from gambling.

This is not the first time Philippine bishops flagged online gambling.

In some homilies, CBCP outgoing president Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David raised alarm on the easy access to online gambling. 

RELATED: Cardinal David raises alarm over easy access to gambling in Philippines

Regulation, not total ban. In an interview with Teleradyo, PAGCOR chair Alejandro Tengco said the agency's current stance is not a total ban on online gaming but rather a focus on stricter regulation.

He said that completely suppressing online gaming is no longer feasible due to rapid technological advancements.

“Sa ngayon po ay baka ang nacacapture pa lang natin ay mga 45% to 50% of the entire online gaming sphere or 'yung industry,” Tengco said in a Teleradyo interview. 

(Currently, we're likely only capturing about 45% to 50% of the entire online gaming sphere, or the industry.)

“Marami pa rin illegal nagooperate, yan po ang masasabi kong dahilan kung bakit ang ating industriya ay gumugulo 'yun pong proliferation ng online illegal operators na unfortunately hindi po nagmumula dito sa ating bansa kung hindi nagmumula sa ibang bansa na ang tinatarget ay customer na Filipino,” he added. 

(Many illegal operators are still active; that's what I can say is the reason why our industry is being disrupted—the proliferation of online illegal operators who, unfortunately, do not originate from our country but from other countries, and they target Filipino customers.)

