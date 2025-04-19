^

Headlines

Cardinal David raises alarm over easy access to gambling in Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 19, 2025 | 9:37am
Cardinal David raises alarm over easy access to gambling in Philippines
Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David blessing the chrism oil during the Chrism Mass at the San Roque Cathedral on Maundy Thursday, April, 17, 2025.
Roman Catholic Bishop of Kalookan via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David condemned the increasing accessibility of gambling in the Philippines, warning of its potential to fuel addiction.

In his homily during the Chrism Mass at the San Roque Cathedral on Holy Thursday, April 17, David urged the faithful to be “agents of hope,” especially for “those who are languishing in the dark prison cells of addiction, including gambling addiction.”

He also expressed concern over the shift from Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) to more easily accessible online gambling platforms.

“Alam niyo bang ang daming Pilipino ngayon na naaadik sa sugal? Because it has been made easy na dati-dati pupunta ka pa sa casino, ngayon ang kasino ang pumunta na sa bulsa mo. It will empty your pockets,” he said. 

(Did you know that many Filipinos are now addicted to gambling? It has become so easy. Before, you had to go to a casino. Now, the casino is in your pocket. And it will empty your pockets.)

According to him, although POGOs are being phased out, their replacement—the Philippine inland gaming operators—poses an even greater threat.

“Pinalayas ang POGOs pero ang pinalit, mas matinding dihamak na nakaka-adik,” he said. 

(The POGOs were driven away, but what replaced them is far, far more addictive.)

David also emphasized that the faithful are anointed to be agents of hope — to bring hope and to be hope for the brokenhearted and the discouraged.

“We need to be instruments of hope, of healing for those wounded by indifference. Kapag ang tingin natin, wala lang,” he said. 

(We need to be instruments of hope, of healing for those wounded by indifference. When we think, 'it's nothing.)

During the 2024 State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the ban on POGOs.

What is a Chrism Mass. During the Chrism Mass, the bishop blesses the chrism, the sacred oil used in sacraments like baptism and confirmation, as well as other church ceremonies. 

Additionally, the bishop consecrates the holy oil for anointing the sick. This liturgy also includes the renewal of priestly vows before the bishop.

The mass is traditionally held on Maundy Thursday, but it may also be celebrated on another day during Holy Week.

DIOCESE OF KALOOKAN

PABLO VIRGILIO DAVID

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATOR

POGO
