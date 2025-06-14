^

No visa, no problem: Filipinos can enter Taiwan visa-free until 2026

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
June 14, 2025 | 6:47pm
Tourists fly a lantern after writing their wishes on it as a tourist attraction on the railway in Shifen district, New Taipei City, on January 6, 2024.
AFP / Yasuyoshi Chiba

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino travelers can continue to enjoy visa-free entry to Taiwan for another year, as Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Saturday, June 14.

The one-year extension of the trial visa-free program for nationals of the Philippines, Thailand and Brunei will take effect from Aug. 1, 2025, and run until July 31, 2026. 

This move is part of Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with its New Southbound Policy (NSP) partner countries in Southeast Asia.

The decision follows a comprehensive multi-agency review conducted on April 16, where Taiwan evaluated the effectiveness of various travel facilitation measures under the NSP, including visa-free entry and simplified travel authorization processes for Southeast Asian visitors.

Taiwan will also extend the Project for Simplifying Visa Regulations for High-end Group Tourists from Southeast Asian countries until Dec. 31, 2026. The Online Travel Authorization Certificate (TAC) scheme, which allows conditional visa-free entry for select Southeast Asian nationals, will remain operational as well.

Taiwan’s MOFA said the measures aim to attract more tourists and foster deeper regional connections while maintaining strict safeguards to ensure border and public security.

"MOFA will continue to review and fine-tune visa policies, with a view to strengthening bilateral relations and attracting more visitors while ensuring border and public security,"  the statement read.

"MOFA will also continue to communicate with the governments of related countries to enhance visa treatment for Taiwan nationals and make their overseas travel more convenient," it added.

Filipinos were first granted visa-free access to Taiwan in 2017 under a pilot initiative, allowing stays of up to 14 days. Since then, the program has been renewed multiple times.

Headlines
