Food, heritage blend in DOTâ€™s gastronomy, market tourism programs

Food, heritage blend in DOT’s gastronomy, market tourism programs

From left: Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco preparing pancit in Nanay's Pancit Malabon, sampling of Jay'Rs Okoy at the Concepcion Market, visit to the Concepcion Market in Malabon City on May 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) is advancing the Philippines’ global culinary identity with the official launch of two milestone initiatives: the Strategic Framework and Roadmap for Food and Gastronomy Tourism, and Market Tourism as a new tourism sub-product in the Philippines.

Launched during the “Salo-Salo: Taste the Flavor, Experience the Culture” event on May 28, the twin initiatives are part of the DOT’s strategic push to position the Philippines as a top culinary tourism destination while uplifting community-based tourism by turning local markets into cultural hubs.

“We launched the Food and Gastronomy Tourism Roadmap and Market Tourism Product Development Program, not as slogans but as strategies—designed to deliver work, build pride, and position Filipino culinary culture where it belongs, at the center of national and regional development in the eyes of the world,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said in her keynote address at the Food Wanderer x Lakbay Museo at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The DOT said the Strategic Framework and Roadmap for Food and Gastronomy Tourism “aims to guide public and private stakeholders in developing food and gastronomy tourism, foster deeper appreciation of Filipino gastronomy both locally and globally, support storytelling that reflects the cultural diversity of Filipino communities, and contribute to a distinctive and sustainable tourism identity for the Philippines.”

In conjunction with the framework and roadmap, the DOT also introduced Market Tourism as a new sub-product of Food and Gastronomy Tourism. It is designed to equip local government units, tourism officers and stakeholders with tools to transform traditional public markets as cultural tourism destinations.

To support these initiatives, the DOT said there are capacity-building sessions as well as specialized product development modules crafted by a diverse team of tourism professionals, cultural workers, and culinary champions.

The multidisciplinary team who authored the modules include Victor Estrella and Patrick John Mansujeto; Guillermo “Ige” Ramos, author, book designer, visual artist, and independent food researcher; Chef Waya Araos-Wijangco, a known food activist; Elaine Saniel, Deputy Executive Director of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation; Clang Garcia, the Philippine Ambassador to the World Food Travel Association; Cesar Cruz, former president of the Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA); and Ivan Man Dy, founder of Old Manila Walks.

During the launch, the DOT chief highlighted the milestones of the country’s gastronomy industry and expressed gratitude to the individuals and groups who played key roles in its progress.

“In less than three years, with the strong support of both government, industry, and all of you, we are grateful to have welcomed the Michelin Guide to the Philippines, a milestone long hoped for and now finally achieved together. Last year, we also had the honor of hosting the United Nations Tourism Regional Gastronomy Tourism Forum for Asia and the Pacific–a proud moment for Cebu and the Visayas, and a defining moment for the country. This gathering culminated in the Cebu Call to Action, now serving as a regional roadmap for harnessing gastronomy tourism to promote sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation,” Frasco said.

“We continue to strengthen that leadership with the upcoming Terra Madre Asia Pacific to be held in November in Bacolod City, now recognized as Asia's Slow Food Hub. On the domestic front, we are proud of our cities and communities with Iloilo City, now a UNESCO Creative City for Gastronomy, Angeles City named Asia's Best Emerging Culinary City, and the inspiring efforts of the Marang-Marang Women's Association continue to earn global praise for community-driven coastal cuisine. All of these achievements are a result of collective effort. And to those who have stood with us, I express my deepest gratitude,” she said.

Sen. Loren Legarda, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Culture and Arts and a staunch advocate for heritage preservation, also supported the upcoming leaps for the country’s gastronomy tourism, calling it “a significant milestone” in the empowerment of local communities.

“This initiative spotlights the quiet artistry of our farmers, fisherfolk, market vendors, and local cooks—individuals who sustain our communities and preserve our cultural identity. Let us ensure that when the world tastes the Philippines, it is our truth they savor—unfiltered, heartfelt, and beautifully ours,” the senator said in her message delivered by DOT Undersecretary Maria Rica Bueno.

The launch was followed by a multisensory walkthrough of Food Wanderer x Lakbay Museo featuring interactive food stations supported by Filipino brands such as Mama Sita’s, Mang Inasal, Destileria Limtuaco, OISHI, Oh So Healthy!, and Basimatsi. The module writers also introduced the Market Tourism Program modules, giving guests insights about the program, highlighting markets as cultural assets and their role in tourism development.

Culinary walk through Malabon, Binondo

To cap off the twin launch, Frasco and stakeholders joined a culinary tour of the City of Malabon, the pilot destination of the Market Tour.

The DOT and stakeholders were welcomed by Mayor Jeannie Sandoval and other local officials who also joined the food crawl that started at the Malabon City Hall.

Among the iconic local establishments they visited were Hazel’s Puto for soft and fluffy puto topped with salted egg or cheese, or the equally popular puto pao; Jay’R’s Okoy, a staple stall in Concepcion Market known for serving the beloved Filipino snack okoy since 1999; Original Dolor’s Kakanin ng Malabon for a taste of traditional steamed rice cakes or kakanin; Nanay’s Pancit Malabon, where they enjoyed a hearty serving of the famous pancit Malabon, concluding with Ellet’s Sweets for refreshing halo-halo.

The DOT made a stop at the Concepcion Market to spotlight its products, vibrant scenes and immersive stories in a bid to promote local public markets as cultural and culinary hubs.

Frasco commended the food offerings of Malabon, citing the heritage dishes that have been passed on from one generation to another, as well as how these are being harnessed to boost the city’s tourism and provide livelihood opportunities.

“So I'm very happy to learn about the people of Malabon, their culture, their thriving food culture, and their pride of place sa through their food. And I hope this helps create more livelihood opportunities for our fellow Filipinos and attracts business from arriving tourists, who will surely enjoy all the food that Malabon has to offer,” Frasco told the press during the food crawl.

Sandoval said she was honored that the city was chosen as the pilot destination for the DOT’s program, noting that showcasing its culinary heritage would help boost local tourism.

The DOT chief also said the agency is eyeing the rollout of the market tour food crawl nationwide, just like how the Philippine Experience caravan was replicated across the country.

Aside from Malabon, another group of stakeholders went on an immersive culinary and cultural tour through the world’s oldest Chinatown in Binondo, Manila. The tour, dubbed “Binondo Food Wok,” was led by one of the authors of the module, Ivan Man Dy of Old Manila Walks.

“This is a historic moment. For the first time, the gastronomy has been formally incorporated in the National Tourism Development Plan, not as an afterthought, but as a central pillar of our tourism strategy,” Frasco said.