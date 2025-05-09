'Lead us as a loving shepherd': Philippines' Catholic orders welcome Pope Leo XIV

When Pope Leo XIV was still a priest known as Fr. Robert Prevost, he visited Cebu in this undated photo.

MANILA, Philippines — Catholic orders in the Philippines rejoiced upon the appointment of Pope Leo XIV, offering him prayers of strength and guidance.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost, has been to the Philippines prior to his appointment as St. Peter’s successor. When he was still the General of the Augustinians, Pope Leo XIV visited the Augustinian Province of Santo Niño de Cebu. Cebu is where the Order of Saint Augustine (OSA) first touched ground in the Philippines during the Spanish colonial era.

Order of Saint Augustine

The OSA in Cebu posted several photos of the new pope when he was still known as Fr. Prevost. The order said they joined the Catholic community in joy, offering him the following prayer:

Leader: Let us pray for Leo, our Pope.

All: May the Lord preserve him, give him life, make him happy in the land, and not give him up to the will of his foes.

L: Let us pray.

O God, who in your providential design willed that your Church be built upon blessed Peter, whom you set over the other Apostles, look with favor, we pray, on Leo our Pope and grant that he, whom you have made Peter’s successor, may be for your people a visible source and foundation of unity in faith and of communion. Through Christ our Lord. Amen

Society of Jesus

The Jesuits of the Philippines also joined in the celebration. Pope Leo XIV’s predecessor, Pope Francis, was a Jesuit.

“The Society of Jesus has enjoyed a special relationship with the Supreme Pontiff dating back to our foundation as St. Ignatius and the first companions placed themselves at the disposal of the Holy Father. The Society is the only religious congregation that has a specific vow of obedience to the Pope in regards to mission,” the Philippine Jesuits said.

The Jesuits offered this prayer for the new high pontiff:

We pray for our new Holy Father, Leo, that he may be strengthened in his ministry of building up the Body of Christ in unity, love, and peace:

Lord Jesus Christ,

Good Shepherd and High Priest,

we praise you and offer you our sincere gratitude

for calling Pope Leo

to serve as the shepherd of the universal church.

May he lead us as a loving shepherd

who cares for his flock and seeks out the lost sheep.

May he be for us a gentle and listening father,

a faithful teacher and a steward of your sacred mysteries.

Grant him health, strength, and wisdom.

Strengthen the bonds of unity among us

so that we may serve you as one body.

Purify us and sustain us in charity for your love for us never fails.

Grant that we may boldly answer your call to mission.

You who live and reign with the Father and the Holy Spirit,

God forever and ever.

Amen.

Dominican Order

The Dominican Order in the Philippines also offered their prayers, hoping that the new pope will be blessed with wisdom, courage and compassion.

O God, who in Your providential design willed that Your Church be built upon blessed Peter, whom You set over the other Apostles, look with favor, we pray, on Leo XIV our Pope, and grant that he, whom You have made Peter's successor, may be for Your people a visible source and foundation of unity in faith and of communion. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God for ever and ever. Amen.

