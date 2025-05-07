Driver in NAIA crash tests negative for alcohol, drugs â€” police

Driver in NAIA crash tests negative for alcohol, drugs — police

The black SUV that crashed in the entrance and exit doors of NAIA Terminal 1 on May 4, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The 47-year-old driver involved in the deadly crash at NAIA Terminal 1 on Sunday, May 4, tested negative for alcohol and drugs, according to the Philippine National Police's aviation security group.

After undergoing a series of tests and medical evaluations, the driver's alcohol and drug tests yielded negative results, the PNP group said in a statement on Tuesday, May 6.

"A physical examination also revealed no visible injuries at the time," it added.

The driver from Lobo, Batangas, remains in custody at the Mobile Patrol Security Unit Detention Facility following the incident that claimed two lives at the airport's departure west curbside area.

Video footage of the incident shows the black Ford Everest he was driving suddenly accelerating from a parking spot in the departure area, crashing through a barrier and glass wall before coming to a stop on the pedestrian walkway.

Cause of death. Autopsy results show the victims, a 29-year-old man and a four-year-old, both died from blunt force trauma.

The adult victim suffered fatal injuries to the head and spinal cord, while the child sustained critical trauma to the head and left lower extremities.

Four additional people were injured in the crash, with two still confined in the hospital but in stable condition, according to the PNP group. The other two victims have been discharged after receiving treatment.

The driver is facing criminal charges for alleged violation of Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code for Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide, Multiple Physical Injuries, and Damage to Property. He has already undergone e-Inquest proceedings at the Pasay City Prosecutor's Office.

The PNP group said it is currently coordinating with airport authorities and other agencies in investigating the incident.

The Land Transportation Office has since suspended the license of the driver.