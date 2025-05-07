^

Headlines

Driver in NAIA crash tests negative for alcohol, drugs — police

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 10:28am
Driver in NAIA crash tests negative for alcohol, drugs â€” police
The black SUV that crashed in the entrance and exit doors of NAIA Terminal 1 on May 4, 2025.
News5 / Dave Abuel

MANILA, Philippines — The 47-year-old driver involved in the deadly crash at NAIA Terminal 1 on Sunday, May 4, tested negative for alcohol and drugs, according to the Philippine National Police's aviation security group.  

After undergoing a series of tests and medical evaluations, the driver's alcohol and drug tests yielded negative results, the PNP group said in a statement on Tuesday, May 6.

"A physical examination also revealed no visible injuries at the time," it added.

The driver from Lobo, Batangas, remains in custody at the Mobile Patrol Security Unit Detention Facility following the incident that claimed two lives at the airport's departure west curbside area.

Video footage of the incident shows the black Ford Everest he was driving suddenly accelerating from a parking spot in the departure area, crashing through a barrier and glass wall before coming to a stop on the pedestrian walkway.

Cause of death. Autopsy results show the victims, a 29-year-old man and a four-year-old, both died from blunt force trauma. 

The adult victim suffered fatal injuries to the head and spinal cord, while the child sustained critical trauma to the head and left lower extremities.

Four additional people were injured in the crash, with two still confined in the hospital but in stable condition, according to the PNP group. The other two victims have been discharged after receiving treatment.

The driver is facing criminal charges for alleged violation of Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code for Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide, Multiple Physical Injuries, and Damage to Property. He has already undergone e-Inquest proceedings at the Pasay City Prosecutor's Office.

The PNP group said it is currently coordinating with airport authorities and other agencies in investigating the incident.

The Land Transportation Office has since suspended the license of the driver. 

CAR CRASH

NAIA

PNP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
While 2 in 5 Filipinos identify as 'pro-Duterte,' many also remain unaffiliated &mdash; survey

While 2 in 5 Filipinos identify as 'pro-Duterte,' many also remain unaffiliated — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 19 hours ago
In a pre-election survey of over 2,400 likely voters, 40.1% identified as “pro-Duterte” or supporters of former...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman to probe officials over Duterte arrest

Ombudsman to probe officials over Duterte arrest

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has launched an investigation on five top officials of the Marcos administration over allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: End of the road for Que killers

PNP: End of the road for Que killers

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
It’s the end of the road for David Tan Liao as far as the Philippine National Police (PNP) is concerned, as it claims...
Headlines
fbtw
May 12 election day now a national holiday

May 12 election day now a national holiday

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
Malacañang has declared election day, May 12, as a special non-working holiday nationwide.
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA bollards not deep enough? Marcos orders probe

NAIA bollards not deep enough? Marcos orders probe

By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
Bollards that weren’t buried deep enough contributed to the car crash incident on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos declares May 12 a holiday for elections

President Marcos declares May 12 a holiday for elections

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday declared May 12 as a special non-working holiday nationwide. The declaration is contained in Proclamation...
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-red tape body poises raps vs 131 LGUs

Anti-red tape body poises raps vs 131 LGUs

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Around 131 local government units across the country will face charges over non-compliance with the Ease of Doing Business...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco rates seen lower this month

Meralco rates seen lower this month

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
Relief may be in sight for Manila Electric Co. (Meralco)’s eight million customers as power rates are likely to drop...
Headlines
fbtw
12% digital VAT raises Philippines Netflix rates

12% digital VAT raises Philippines Netflix rates

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
Filipinos would have to pay as much as P70 more to watch films, series and shows on streaming giant Netflix, following the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with