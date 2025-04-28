Cardinal David's reminder: Conclave not a political contest

MANILA, Philippines — As the Catholic Church prepares for the papal conclave following the death of Pope Francis, Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David reminded the faithful that the election of a new pope is a deeply spiritual process, not a worldly political contest.

David described the conclave as a “sacred moment” rooted in prayer, humility and collective discernment among the Church’s shepherds seeking God’s will, rather than popularity or strategic maneuvering.

“While it is natural to have hopes or preferences for certain personalities, we are ultimately invited to trust in the work of the Holy Spirit and the solemn responsibility entrusted to the College of Cardinals,” he said in a Facebook post on April 25.

David urged Catholics to support the cardinal-electors through prayer, instead of voicing personal preferences.

“Let us accompany the electors with our prayers, not our preferences. Let us fast from speculation and feast on hope. Let us encourage one another to deepen our faith, trusting that the Lord—who has not abandoned His Church—will once again raise up a shepherd after His own heart,” he said.

David is one of three Filipino cardinals eligible to participate in the conclave as both electors and potential candidates. Of the Church’s 252 cardinals, 135 are eligible to vote for the next pope.

The two other Filipino cardinal-electors are Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle and Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.

The conclave will take place on May 4 after the “Novemdiales,” a nine-day period of mourning after Pope Francis's funeral on Sunday, April 26. He died on April 21 and was buried at the Basilica de Santa Maria Maggiore.

During the conclave, the College of Cardinals will be sequestered to ensure the election proceeds without outside influence.