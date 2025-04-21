^

Marcos eases Cory-era Taiwan travel restrictions for Philippine officials

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 4:39pm
Marcos eases Cory-era Taiwan travel restrictions for Philippine officials
Honor guards raise Taiwan's flag on Democracy Boulevard at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei on May 23, 2024.
AFP / Yasuyoshi Chiba

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has relaxed long-standing travel restrictions for most Philippine government officials visiting Taiwan and for receiving Taiwanese delegations

The new guidelines, issued through Memorandum Circular No. 82 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, amend the implementation of Executive Order No. 313. The 1987 order by then-President Corazon Aquino had broadly banned all government officials from visiting Taiwan or officially receiving Taiwanese delegations. Aquino's move had made official the Philippines' recognition of Beijing's One China Policy, which does not favor Taiwan's recognition as its own country.

Marcos did not undo EO 313, the move loosens certain restrictions under the EO.

Under the updated policy on Marcos' Memorandum Circular 82, however, the longstanding travel ban now strictly applies only to the President, Vice President, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, and Secretary of National Defense.

Other government officials may travel to Taiwan for economic, trade, and investment purposes, provided they use ordinary passports and do not carry their official titles.

These officials must inform the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) of the purpose of their visit prior to departure, coordinate with MECO during their stay, and submit a report on their travel to both MECO and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The guidelines for receiving Taiwanese delegations have also been eased. Philippine government officials and agencies, through MECO, may now host delegations from Taiwan for economic, trade and investment activities. They are required to notify MECO at least five days before the visit and submit a post-visit report to MECO and the DFA.

The circular maintains that no agreements, memoranda of understanding, or similar documents may be concluded with any Taiwanese organization or agency without clearance from the DFA and, if necessary, the Office of the President.

Behind the move. Bersamin said the government wants to "further maximize opportunities for the development and expansion of the Philippines' priority areas of investments" with Taiwan.

It also comes amid China's increased posturing in the region, escalating its military activities around Taiwan in recent months. The developments have raised security concerns in the Philippines due to its proximity to Taiwan and ties to the United States.

