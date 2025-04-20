^

Cardinal Advincula's Easter message: Christ's resurrection is hope amid 'shaken' world

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 20, 2025 | 11:23am
Jose Cardinal Advincula during the Easter Vigil mass on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at the Manila Cathedral.
Archdiocese of Manila - Office of Communications

MANILA, Philippines — In a rapidly changing world, Jesus Christ’s resurrection remains the ultimate source of hope, Cardinal Jose Advincula said in his Easter Sunday message. 

In a statement on Saturday, April 19, following the Easter Vigil Mass, Advincula said that as Christ overcomes death, he brings light to troubled lives and “takes away our fears of an unpredictable future.”

“He guides us in our perilous journey in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world,” Advincula said in his Easter message. 

Citing theologian Tomas Halik, Advincula described the church as a "community of the shaken" amidst rapid societal shifts, from politics and the economy to education and artificial intelligence.

He also pointed out the challenge of discerning the truth in an era marked by "fake news" and growing doubts about human and Christian values.

“‘Being shaken’ should not terrify us. Being a ‘community of the shaken’ can lead us to become a ‘community of synodality and solidarity.’ We do not give in to panic or rage. We journey together with courage and patience. We stand firmly on our anchor and strong foundation,” he said. 

'He is risen'

During his homily in the Easter Vigil mass at the Manila Cathedral, Advincula urged the faithful to delve deeper into the meaning of Christ's triumph over death.

“This Easter Vigil takes place in a very special year—the Jubilee Year of Hope—a time when the church invites us to rediscover how the resurrection of Jesus is the foundation of Christian hope,” he said in his homily at the Manila Cathedral on Saturday.

He acknowledged the “darkness” present in the world but affirmed that this is not the final chapter.

“Mga kapatid, sa gitna ng kadiliman ng mundo—mgapagsubok, pagdurusa, at takot—paano natin hinahanap ang liwanagni Kristo sa ating buhay?  Ngayong Pasko ng muling pagkabuhay, nawa’y maging bukal ng tunay napag-asa sa ating mga puso ang liwanag ni Kristo, na laging nagniningning at hindi kailanman maglalaho,” he said. 

(Brothers and sisters, amid the world's darkness—trials, suffering and fear—how do we seek the light of Christ in our lives? This Easter, may the light of Christ be a source of true hope in our hearts, always shining brightly and never fading away.)

Advincula also called on the faithful to share the hope of the resurrection with the world. 

“We, too, must be witnesses of the Resurrection. We must share with the world the hope that never disappoints,” he said. 

Opening of lights. During the Easter Vigil masses, the church lights the paschal candle, symbolizing Christ's resurrection, following a six-day commemoration of Holy Week. 

The mass starts with the lights off. At the Manila Cathedral, after the sixth reading, the lights were turned on after Advincula said “Gloria in excelsis Deo” (Glory to God in the highest). 

Easter Sunday ends the commemoration of Roman Catholics of Holy Week, which commemorates the passion, death and resurrection of Christ. 

