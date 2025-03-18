^

DOJ to represent government respondents in Duterte's habeas corpus petition

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 18, 2025 | 3:25pm
This photo shows the Department of Justice office in Faura, Manila.
Philstar.com / File photo

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:11 p.m.)—The Department of Justice announced that it will represent the government respondents in the consolidated habeas corpus petitions filed by the children of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that the DOJ will represent the respondents in the petitions, following the recusal of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).

Remulla also stated that the DOJ has filed its comment on the petitions, as they are one of the respondents.

Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting said that the high court received the consolidated compliance filed by Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty, who was authorized to represent the respondents.

On March 17, the OSG requested the Supreme Court to recuse it from representing the government respondents in the habeas corpus petitions due to its "firm stance" that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has no jurisdiction over the country.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra also filed a motion to drop himself as a party respondent, saying that he is not involved in the case.

The petitions, filed by Duterte's children on March 12 and 13, ask the high court to declare the government's cooperation with the ICC unconstitutional.

 Meanwhile, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that Guevarra should assess his capacity as a Solicitor General following this recusal.

"Mas maganda kung mismo si SolGen ang mag-assess sa sarili niya kung siya pa po ba ay nararapat na tumayo bilang Solicitor General," Castro said. (It would be better if the Solicitor General himself assesses whether he is still fit to serve as Solicitor General.)

In response, Guevarra said that his position is "the president's call."

"The OSG acts not only as counsel for the government; it is also the tribune of the people," Guevarra said.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

OSG

RODRIGO DUTERTE
