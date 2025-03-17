Roque to seek asylum in Netherlands, 'confident' in proving political persecution

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque by the entrance of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands on Friday, Mar. 14, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Monday, March 17, plans to seek political asylum in the Netherlands.

“I’m formally announcing that after our meeting today, I’m filing formally for asylum here [in] the Netherlands,” he said in a virtual press conference.

Roque was first spotted in The Hague, Netherlands on March 14, the day of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s initial appearance before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for charges of crimes against humanity.

He explained that once his asylum application is approved, he would have the right to “non-refoulement,” meaning he won’t be deported until the asylum investigation is complete and cannot be prosecuted for illegal entry.

What does international law state? Under the 1951 Refugee Convention, to which the Netherlands is a state party, member states cannot return refugees to countries where they face serious threats to their lives.

Articles 31 and 32 shield refugees from expulsion and punishment for illegal entry, except under strictly defined conditions. However, these protections do not apply to those deemed a security threat or convicted of a serious crime.

Roque, however, clarified that he entered the Netherlands legally because he has his visa.

Roque’s contempt order. The former presidential spokesperson, who seeks to represent Duterte in the ICC proceedings as his legal counsel, faces an outstanding contempt citation from the House Quad Committee and has been ordered detained.

RELATED: Harry Roque seen at ICC ahead of Duterte’s first appearance | Roque set to join Duterte’s ICC legal team

This is in connection with the allegations that Roque was involved in the illegal activities found in now-defunct Lucky South 99, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO).

He also faces qualified human trafficking charges linked to the POGO hub, with the House Quad Committee alleging he was hired as legal counsel by Lucky South 99’s authorized representative Cassandra Ong.

Roque said he is a victim of political persecution, accusing the Quad Committee of investigating POGOs with a “political motivation.”

“So I am confident that I can prove political persecution through unjust prosecution ng Quad committee,” he said.

He will apply for asylum with the Immigration and Naturalisation Service in Ter Apel, about a three-hour trip from The Hague. He expects to stay there overnight.

Rep. Joseph Stephen “Caraps” Paduano, one of the Quad Comm's co-chairs, told reporters on Monday that the mega panel's next hearing should invite the Department of Foreign Affairs and Bureau of Immigration to review and explain Roque’s documents.

He also said they may seek the House legal department’s opinion on handling Roque’s outstanding contempt citation.

Roque is one of the five Filipino lawyers accredited by the ICC to be part of proceedings.