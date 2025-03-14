Roque set to join Duterteâ€™s ICC legal team, seeks hearing postponement

^

Roque set to join Duterte’s ICC legal team, seeks hearing postponement

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 6:45pm
Ex-presidential spokesperson Harry Roque is in the Hague, Netherlands following the arrest of the former president Rodrigo Duterte for crimes against humanity.
MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque is set to join former President Rodrigo Duterte’s legal team at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and is eyeing to postpone Duterte’s first hearing.

Duterte is scheduled to appear before the ICC on March 14 (Philippine time) after being turned over to the court on March 11. The ICC had issued an arrest warrant for the former president over crimes against humanity related to his bloody war on drugs.

Roque, who was reported to have left the Philippines in 2024 and had been missing for months, resurfaced in The Hague alongside Vice President Sara Duterte and Sen. Robin Padilla.

Years after serving as Duterte’s spokesperson, Roque is now representing the former chief executive once again.

“May mga dahilan kami, pero susubukan naming ipaliban itong kauna-unahang pagdinig na ito. Pero itong dahilan na ito ay pribadong ipaparatong sa mga mahistrado,” Roque said. 

(We have our reasons, but we will try to postpone this first hearing. But this reason will be privately given to the magistrates.) 

Roque said that Duterte’s legal team officially recognizes only one lawyer so far—former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea.

“We have filled up all the documents so that I will be included in the team of counsels, now I’m his counsel of the ICC,” Roque said, adding that a British lawyer has also joined their defense team.

Roque said they have yet to meet with Duterte in person as he is undergoing medical examinations. They have already filed a request to allow his daughter, Sara, to visit him.

Asked what to expect from the first hearing, Roque explained that it is not yet an arraignment but a proceeding where the court will confirm Duterte’s identity, inform him of his rights and establish probable cause.

While uncertain if he would be officially registered as a counsel in time for the hearing, Roque said he intends to challenge the legality of Duterte’s arrest and question the ICC’s jurisdiction over the case.

Duterte’s war on drugs resulted in at least 6,000 documented deaths, according to government records, though human rights groups estimate the toll could be as high as 30,000.

The former president’s ICC arrest marks the first time a former Asian head of state has been taken into custody by the international tribunal. While Duterte’s allies have denounced the move, families of drug war victims see it as a crucial step toward justice.

