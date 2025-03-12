^

Elizaldy Co refutes owning private jet bringing Rody to The Hague

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 12, 2025 | 5:59pm
Composite photo shows former President Rodrigo Duterte on board the private jet, with tail number RP-C5219, headed for The Hague, Netherlands.
MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Elizaldy Co (Ako Bicol Party-list) addressed speculations online that the private jet used to bring former President Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague was his. 

In a statement on Wednesday, March 12, Co’s office denied owning the Gulfstream G550 jet with tail number RP-C5219.

“Please be advised that the jet plane with tail number RP-C5219 which carried former President Rodrigo Duterte to The Netherlands is NOT owned by Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co. Social media posts claiming otherwise are FALSE,” the statement read.  

A quick search on TikTok and YouTube reveals videos of users claiming Co “lent” the chartered plane.

“We urge the public and media to be more discerning, to verify with proper authorities, and be responsible in sharing information to avoid the spread of false or unverified claims,” the statement added. 

Co also faced rumors of purchasing a jet or helicopter shortly after typhoons devastated the Philippines in late 2024. These claims, however, have not been addressed. 

Vice President Sara Duterte, whom he openly criticized during the 2025 budget hearings of the Office of the Vice President (OVP), was also asked on Tuesday night, March 11, about Co's alleged ownership of the private jet.

“Sinasabi nila na galing lang sa Pilipinas lang ‘yung airplane makikita na natin na ano nga, ibig ko sabihin, ginagawa na talaga nila,” Sara said during an ambush interview at the Villamor Air Base. 

(They say the plane came from the Philippines, which already shows — I mean, it proves they’re really doing it.)

Both Rodrigo and Sara left the Philippines for The Hague, Netherlands. Rodrigo departed first, 12 hours after Philippine authorities arrested him on Tuesday. Sara followed with a legal team early Wednesday morning.

The former president has been under investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) since 2017 over his anti-illegal drug campaign, dubbed as “war on drugs.” 

Thousands of Filipinos, including hundreds of children, were among the victims of extrajudicial killings linked to Rodrigo’s drug war. Human rights groups estimate the death toll at around 12,000 to 30,000, including cases that lacked proper investigation and due process.

Rodrigo is now facing crimes against humanity charges before the ICC, which issued a warrant for his arrest on March 7. The warrant was served through Interpol yesterday and has since been made public on the ICC’s website.

While Rodrigo and his camp sought a temporary restraining order from the Supreme Court to stop his transfer to The Hague, the high court rejected the petition on Wednesday, citing the failure to “establish a clear and unmistakable right for immediate issuance.”

Meanwhile, two of Rodrigo’s other children, Veronica and Sebastian, have filed separate habeas corpus petitions today seeking his release and return to the Philippines.

