House largely quiet on 39th 'People Power' anniversary

Officials take part in a celebration to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the "People Power" movement that toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos from power, in Manila on February 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Only a handful of House lawmakers have joined the commemoration of the 39th anniversary of the 1986 People Power uprising, which unseated the president’s father — late Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

As of press time, only a few lawmakers like that of the Makabayan bloc and Akbayan Party-list have urged Filipinos to remember the uprising not just as a historic event that restored democracy but as an ongoing movement against injustices in the country.

Such statements, however, are not new among opposition legislators who have consistently spoken out during past EDSA anniversaries.

House leaders of the 19th Congress, meanwhile, have largely remained silent on the occasion.

Since President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. took office in 2022, Speaker Martin Romualdez has only acknowledged the anniversary in a public statement once in 2023, when he merely echoed the president’s remarks.

Romualdez shared Marcos Jr.’s statement on his social media pages, captioning it with:

“Kasama tayo ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa panalangin na magkaisa ang bayan at magtulungan para sa tunay na pagbabago. Kapit-bisig nating harapin ang mga pagsubok at sumulong para mabigyan ng magandang kinabukasan ang susunod na henerasyon.” (We stand with President Bongbong Marcos in praying for the nation’s unity and cooperation toward genuine change. Hand in hand, let us face challenges and move forward to secure a better future for the next generation.)

Though the statement itself did not mention People Power or the EDSA anniversary, the post included the hashtag #EDSAPeoplePower.

What Marcos said before. Meanwhile, Marcos Jr. described the movement in 2023 as a moment in history that “divided the Filipino people,” sidestepping its role in restoring democracy.

While he said he was “one with the nation in remembering those times,” he framed his message around reconciliation with those of “different political persuasions” rather than recognizing the uprising’s significance in overthrowing a dictatorship.

In 2024, no official statement was issued on the 38th anniversary of the movement. However, Marcos shared a YouTube video in which he responded to letters addressed to him, including one where he talked about the importance of learning from history.

What few lawmakers said

For Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party-list), the true spirit of the People Power uprising goes beyond remembering the Martial Law era, which saw thousands killed and forcibly disappeared.

She emphasized that it must remain a continuing fight for genuine democracy and the protection of people's rights.

Brosas pointed to the need to hold both past and present administrations accountable for abuses of power and human rights violations, such as the drug war killings and alleged misuse of public funds.

“The Marcos family has yet to return the billions of pesos plundered during the dictatorship. The Dutertes must be held accountable for the thousands killed in the drug war and other human rights violations. And now, Vice President Sara Duterte must answer for misusing public funds,” Brosas said.

Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Party-list) said this is the challenge for Filipinos, urging them to unite in seeking justice against those who have failed to lead the country effectively.

“Hamon sa ating bayan: Hindi pa tapos ang laban sa EDSA. Kailangan natin magsama sama upang panagutin ang tiwalig at mga hindi maayos na pamamahala sa gobyerno,” she said.

(The challenge to our nation: The fight in EDSA is not over. We must come together to hold the corrupt and incompetent governance accountable.)

Meanwhile, court rulings have repeatedly favored the Marcoses in ill-gotten wealth cases.

Updates on civil cases. Last week, the Sandiganbayan junked a P5-million ill-gotten wealth case against the late dictator and his wife, Imelda, citing the Philippine Commission on Good Government’s (PCGG) failure to prosecute it for nearly 40 years.

This follows the court’s dismissal of a P276-million civil case in October 2024 and a P1.052-billion case in 2018 due to insufficient evidence. These are among the 43 civil and forfeiture cases filed against the Marcoses from 1986 to 1995.

An electoral uprising. On the other hand, Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan Party-list) called for an “electoral uprising” ahead of the 2025 midterm elections, urging Filipinos to use their votes to get rid of the political dynasties in government.

“The fight for reforms and the defense of EDSA’s victories must continue. We must ensure that the tyranny and abuses of the past never return — no matter what surname they bear,” he said, pointing out the need for “decisive political action.”

As the country nears another election cycle, Filipinos must decide not only who will lead but also how their representatives will uphold the legacy of People Power.