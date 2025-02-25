'People Power' lives on, no matter how many holidays MalacaÃ±ang cancels â€” senator

^

'People Power' lives on, no matter how many holidays Malacañang cancels — senator

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 3:39pm
Filipinos gather at the People Power Monument in Quezon City on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, to commemorate the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines  — The spirit of People Power remains alive no matter how many holidays Malacañang cancels, opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros said on the 39th anniversary of the EDSA Revolution.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared the People Power anniversary a regular working holiday, opting not to suspend classes for its commemoration. Critics have called this a move to erase or revise the country’s history.

People Power toppled the dictatorship of his father and namesake, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“Kaya kahit ilang holiday pa ang icancel ng Malakanyang, mananatiling buhay ang diwa at mensahe ng People Power  - lalo na sa kabataang Pilipino na naninindigan at nagsasalita para sa kalayaan, hustisya at sama-samang pag asenso,” Hontiveros said in a statement. 

(No matter how many holidays Malacañang cancels, the life and spirit of People Power stays alive - especially in the Filipino youth who stood up and spoke out for truth, justice and inclusive progress.) 

Schools across the country have suspended classes to commemorate the People Power anniversary, with many criticizing Marcos Jr.’s decision to push through with classes and work nationwide. 

“I am immensely happy and proud to see that our students, teachers, schools, universities and youth organizations are taking the lead in commemorating this year’s EDSA People Power Revolution, even without a state holiday,” Hontiveros said. 

“We should take inspiration from the courage of our young kababayans, and never be cowed into fear and inactivity. We must speak truth to power, overcome disinformation and historical distortion, and continue to resist the corruption, violence, and lust for power of those who are supposed to serve the nation,” she added. 

Hontiveros said that even if the dictatorship was vanquished in 1986, the fight remains as long as  corruption, cronyism and oligarchies remain rampant. 

Many continue to struggle due to low wages and high prices, she said.  

“Marami pa tayong kailangan pagsumikapan bago makamit ang pangakong hatid ng EDSA People Power Revolution. Pero gaya ng nasaksihan ng buong mundo noon, walang imposible sa nagkakaisang pagkilos ng sambayanan,” she said. 

(There are still many things we need to work on before we achieve the promises of EDSA People Power Revolution. But like what the world witnessed before, nothing is impossible in the people’s collective action.) 

