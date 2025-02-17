Reacting to Duterte's 'kill' joke, senators cite 'personality disorder,' misplaced priorities

Former president Rodrigo Duterte, Sens. Koko Pimentel and Risa Hontiveros as seen in a composite image.

MANILA, Philippines — Senators have expressed concern over former President Rodrigo Duterte’s latest controversial remark, this time targeting members of the upper chamber with a violent "kill joke."

At the PDP-Laban proclamation rally, Duterte joked about killing 15 senators to ensure victory for his party’s senatorial slate in the upcoming midterm elections.

Senators' reaction. Minority senators voiced their disapproval of Duterte’s comments. Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said it was best to leave it to proper authorities to assess his comments.

“Let [the Department of Justice] and [the National Bureau of Investigation] do their work. They should know if, given the facts, a crime has been committed or not. If there is no crime whatsoever, then let us drop the issue,” Pimentel said in a statement on Monday.

He added, “However, a person’s obsession with the topic of death and killing, mentioning it every time he or she speaks, is a worrying sign of a serious personality disorder.”

Sen. Risa Hontiveros also criticized Duterte’s remarks while campaigning for senatorial aspirants Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino. She questioned why Duterte would make such statements when more pressing issues need attention.

"Unang reaksyon—ano? Ano daw? Ano pang magiging reaksyon ng mga tao na hirap na hirap na nga sa buhay... tapos ang sagot nung isa diyan ay dagdag na karahasan?" she said on February 15. (My first reaction is what? What did he say? How else would people react when they are already struggling in life, and his answer is more violence?)

Hontiveros argued that addressing economic issues, such as lowering the prices of basic commodities, should take priority.

A history of controversy. Duterte, even while president, is known for making inflammatory remarks. His latest remark comes as he backs a senatorial slate for the 2025 midterm elections—a contest with high stakes due to his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial. The House of Representatives recently impeached Sara, leaving her fate to be decided by the Senate after the May elections. A two-thirds majority in the Senate is required for conviction.