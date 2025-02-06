^

Headlines

Senate to take up VP Sara’s impeachment post-elections

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 3:23pm
Senate to take up VP Saraâ€™s impeachment post-elections
Vice President Sara Duterte held a press conference she dubbed the “Drag Me to Hell Presscon” at the Office of the Vice President in Mandaluyong City on October 18, 2024.
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero said on Thursday, February 6, that the Senate will not take up the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte during its break.

The House of Representatives made the historic decision to impeach Duterte on February 5, sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate on the same day. However, the Senate went on its scheduled break without tackling the case. 

The articles of impeachment were turned over to Senate Secretary General Renato Bantug Jr. in the middle of the Senate’s final plenary session, leaving little time for the upper chamber lawmakers to review the documents. 

In a press briefing on Thursday, Escudero explained that there was no way for the Senate to take up the impeachment complaint during the break.   

“Legally it cannot be done. Legally it cannot be done. Again, as I said, because the impeachment court was not convened, the impeachment complaint was not referred to plenary for there to be a basis to for the impeachment court to be convened,” Escudero said. 

The Senate resumes its session after the elections in May, on June 2. 

Escudero explained that the impeachment case was not part of their schedule for the day. For the impeachment complaint to be taken up in the plenary, a process must be followed.

There has been no caucus or discussion among the senators regarding the complaint. 

However, that does not mean that the impeachment complaint will remain untouched. 

Escudero said that the Senate President is tasked with organizing the Senate to prepare the trial. However, he said that they would not proceed with it immediately. 

Addressing criticisms that the impeachment trial should start immediately, Escudero cited the previous impeachment cases that the Senate took up. In 2011, the Senate held a trial for the impeachment of former Ombudsman Merceditas Gutierrez. The impeachment was filed on March 23 but the Senate adjourned session on March 26. The trial officially began on May 19. 

In the impeachment case of former Chief Justice Renato Corona, the complaint was filed on December 13, and the trial began on January 19.

Escudero justified that the House had two months to study the impeachment cases against Duterte. 

He said the Senate rules of impeachment still need to be reviewed.

Duterte is the first vice president in the history of the Philippines to be impeached by the House. Lawmakers in the House cited the alleged misuse of funds in the Office of the Vice President. However, Duterte also has a long string of controversial behavior other than the alleged budget mishandling. The vice president famously threatened to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. killed if she died. She has also admitted to fantasizing about beheading Marcos. 

IMPEACHMENT

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baste Duterte: Cornered animals become aggressive

Baste Duterte: Cornered animals become aggressive

By Edith R. Regalado | 16 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte withheld comment, but her brothers yesterday issued warnings directed at President Marcos and...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara impeached by House

Sara impeached by House

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Sara Duterte became the first Vice President to be impeached, with 215 of the 306-member House of Representatives voting yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Do the senators have time for VP Sara Duterte&rsquo;s impeachment?

Do the senators have time for VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment?

By Jean Mangaluz | 21 hours ago
Half of the Senate will be replaced following the elections, with many reelectionist senators likely wanting to spend the...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate ends session without tackling VP Sara Duterte&rsquo;s impeachment case

Senate ends session without tackling VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment case

By Jean Mangaluz | 20 hours ago
The Senate of the Philippines went on a break without addressing the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Dutert...
Headlines
fbtw
Who are the 215 House endorsers of VP Sara Duterte's impeachment?

Who are the 215 House endorsers of VP Sara Duterte's impeachment?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 22 hours ago
Who are the 215 endorsers that moved to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte? Here is the list.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1.63 million Filipinos jobless as of December 2024

1.63 million Filipinos jobless as of December 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that 1.63 million Filipinos were unemployed as of December 2024, representing...
Headlines
fbtw
Five things to know about the VP Sara Duterte and her impeachment

Five things to know about the VP Sara Duterte and her impeachment

By Cecil Morella | 5 hours ago
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte was riding high not so long ago, sailing to a landslide 2022 election victory with...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief Marbil&rsquo;s term extended by 4 months

PNP chief Marbil’s term extended by 4 months

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The term of sitting Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has been extended by four months, according...
Headlines
fbtw
The allegations against VP Sara Duterte in impeachment proceedings

The allegations against VP Sara Duterte in impeachment proceedings

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Here is the list of allegations made by the 215 endorsers of the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte....
Headlines
fbtw
Business groups buck P200 legislated wage hike

Business groups buck P200 legislated wage hike

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
Business organizations yesterday expressed their opposition to the proposed legislated P200 across-the-board daily wage increase,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with