House rebukes Sara Duterte for 'unserious' reaction to impeachment

Vice President Sara Duterte attends the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability's seventh hearing on Nov. 25, 2024. This is her second time appearing at the probe into her office's confidential funds, but the first time she took her oath after refusing on Sept. 18, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — House lawmakers find Vice President Duterte’s response to her impeachment ironic, saying she is "downplaying" the seriousness of the situation.

At a press conference on Friday, February 7, Duterte responded to the impeachment with a simple, “God save the Philippines.”

While acknowledging that the situation is “overwhelming,” she said that her legal counsel has been preparing for the impeachment trial since it was first suggested by some lawmakers.

Smiling, laughing and making jokes, Duterte maintained that both she and the Office of the Vice President (OVP) are doing well.

For Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan Party-list), an endorser of the first impeachment complaint, Duterte’s statement is “deeply ironic” given the allegations of public fund misuse she is facing.

“If anyone should be saying ‘God save the Philippines,’ it’s the people suffering from her and her family’s corruption, incompetence and impunity,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Makabayan lawmakers who endorsed the second complaint, stressed that the reasons behind Duterte's impeachment should not be dismissed.

“Let’s not forget why this impeachment happened in the first place: the questionable use of confidential funds, the blatant lack of transparency and the refusal to be held accountable,” Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party-list) said in a statement.

Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Party-list) added that a public official who remains "nonchalant" in the face of corruption allegations is another serious concern.

“Unbothered ka Sara, pero bothered kami [ng kabataan],” he said in a statement.

When asked by the media for her Valentine’s Day message, Duterte compared the pain of a break-up to her impeachment, saying that the former is more painful.

Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Party-list), one of the most vocal regarding Duterte’s alleged impeachable offenses, said the two are incomparable.

“This is a serious matter of accountability to the people and misuse of public funds,” she said in a statement.

The chair of the House Good Government Committee, one of the appointed prosecutors for the impeachment trial, also commented on Duterte’s press conference.

“Let’s just see each other at the Senate Impeachment Court. We are ready for her and her antics,” Rep. Joel Chua (Manila, 3rd District) said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The allegations. It was Chua’s committee that conducted a probe into the spending of P612.5 million confidential and intelligence funds in 2022 and 2023 by the OVP and the Department of Education (DepEd), where Duterte previously served as secretary.

Most of the grounds for impeachment cited in the fourth complaint stem from the findings of the good government panel. These include alleged “ghost expenses,” excessive spending on safehouses and the death threats she issued.

Senate urged to act on impeachment

In a joint statement, Representatives Amparo “Pammy” Zamora (Taguig City, 2nd District), Raul Angelo “Jil” Bongalon (Ako Bicol Party-list) and Jefferson “Jay” Khonghun (Zambales, 1st District) said Duterte’s statements had lacked substance and were “punctuated by vague, defensive quips.”

“For all her outward defiance, Vice President Duterte cannot escape the reality that this impeachment trial will determine her political survival,” the lawmakers said.

They urged the Senate to “act swiftly” by forming the impeachment court to “fulfill its constitutional role” with a transparent and fair trial. The lower chamber impeached Duterte on Wednesday, February 5, with 215 endorsements.

“This impeachment trial is a defining moment for Philippine democracy. The Senate’s decision will set a precedent: it will either reaffirm that no one is above the law or send the message that high-ranking officials can act with impunity,” they said.

Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero said on Thursday, February 6, that they will convene as an impeachment court when Congress resumes session on June 2.

Only a few calendar days are left for the 19th Congress, and the fate of Duterte may be decided by the next set of lawmakers after the 2025 midterm polls.