No justification for China Coast Guard to ram BFAR vessel â€” DFA

No justification for China Coast Guard to ram BFAR vessel — DFA

Damaged railings of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ BRP Datu Magat Salamat after it was struck by a China Coast Guard vessel in the West Philippine Sea on Sept.18, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said there was no justification for a China Coast Guard vessel to ram a Philippine civilian vessel conducting a humanitarian mission in the West Philippine Sea.

The DFA condemned the incident involving the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ BRP Datu Magat Salamat, which sustained damage after being struck by China Coast Guard vessel CCG-21585.

“There is no justification for the CCG vessel to undertake aggressive actions against a Philippine civilian law enforcement vessel, and cause damage to the ship and endanger the safety of the civilian crew,” the DFA said in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday night, September 18.

"The Philippines emphasizes that the BFAR vessel was merely conducting routine and lawful humanitarian activities to support Filipino fisherfolk in the West Philippine Sea," it added.

BFAR vessel damaged

The Philippine Coast Guard said the incident happened at around 11 a.m., about 54 nautical miles off Palawan, while the BFAR vessel was carrying out a mission to assist Filipino fishermen in the Kalayaan Island Group.

The vessel was delivering fuel subsidies and food packs to Filipino fisherfolk following weeks of monsoon rains, according to the PCG.

PCG spokesman for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela said the Chinese vessel intentionally rammed the BFAR ship.

“To call this unprofessional or bullying would be an understatement. What we are seeing here is pure evil,” Tarriela wrote on Facebook with a video of the incident.

The impact damaged the BRP Datu Magat Salamat’s main railings on the starboard side, metal stanchions and support structures, as well as deck fixtures and equipment. No injuries were reported.

Tarriela said the CCG vessel later made another dangerous maneuver, passing behind the BFAR vessel at a distance of about five meters.

The BRP Datu Magat Salamat was refloated Thursday after running aground at Hasa-Hasa Shoal while approaching Filipino fishing boats to distribute fuel.

Tarriela said the vessel would be brought to Coron Port for an assessment of its seaworthiness.

DFA cites international law

The DFA said the Philippine vessel was conducting routine and lawful humanitarian activities to support Filipino fisherfolk.

“The CCG vessel's illegal, coercive, aggressive and dangerous acts are inconsistent with China's obligations under international law,” it said.

The department noted that the Chinese vessel’s actions were inconsistent with China’s obligations under international law, citing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the 2016 Arbitral Award, the 1972 International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea and the 1974 Safety of Life at Sea Convention.

“The Philippines calls on China to respect Philippine sovereign rights within its exclusive economic zone in accordance with UNCLOS as affirmed by the 2016 Arbitral Award, exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further escalate tensions in the region,” it added.

Beijing blames Philippine vessel

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines disputed the Philippine account of the incident in a statement posted on Facebook.

Jiang Lue, a spokesperson for the China Coast Guard, said the Chinese vessel Sanzhou'ao was conducting what Beijing described as rights-protection and law-enforcement operations near Xianbin Jiao in China's Nansha Qundao on September 18.

According to the statement, the Philippine vessel No. 3015 ignored repeated warnings from the Chinese side, deliberately altered course and suddenly accelerated before cutting across the bow of the China Coast Guard vessel, resulting in a collision.

“The Philippine side's actions seriously violate international law and the basic norms of international relations and threaten the safety of China Coast Guard vessels and personnel,” the statement said.

The Chinese Coast Guard said its vessel operated “in a professional and standardized manner, reasonably and lawfully” and placed full responsibility for the collision on the Philippine side.

It also demanded that the Philippines stop what it described as “infringing and provocative acts,” warning that consequences arising from such actions would be borne by the Philippine side.

"The China Coast Guard will continue to carry out rights-protection and law-enforcement operations in waters under China's jurisdiction to safeguard national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," it added.