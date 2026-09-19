Possible EV link in June Aster fire prompts ferry bans, safety review

This handout photo taken on September 11, 2026 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows a burnt vehicle and the burnt frames of motorbikes in the cargo hull of the M/V June Aster off the shores of Coron town, Palawan province.

MANILA, Philippines — The possibility that an electric vehicle was involved in the explosion aboard the fire-hit MV June Aster has prompted shipping companies and government agencies to evaluate safety protocols for transporting EVs and hybrid vehicles by sea.

Since last week, Philippine Coast Guard investigators have been trying to determine the cause of the incident following survivors' accounts that they heard a loud explosion from the ship's cargo deck before the fire broke out.

The Coast Guard said it is looking into several possibilities, including a terrorist attack or an explosion involving the EV aboard the vessel.

The MV June Aster was carrying one EV, five motorcycles, a forklift, a pickup truck and other cargo when it was engulfed in flames on September 9.

Authorities stressed that they have not determined the cause of the fire, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Developing safety guidelines

This week, at least two shipping companies announced restrictions on EVs and hybrid vehicles aboard their vessels.

In a memorandum dated September 16, Montenegro Shipping Lines Inc. announced that hybrid and electric vehicles would no longer be allowed aboard its passenger and cargo vessels across all routes.

"The measure is being implemented as a preventive safety precaution to minimize the risk of fire, explosion, thermal runaway, and other potential hazards associated with electric and hybrid batteries during vessel operation," the memorandum read.

Another shipping company, Island Water, also released a memorandum on September 17 restricting EVs and hybrid vehicles aboard its passenger vessels.

"In consideration of marine safety standards and risk management regarding alternative powertrain technologies and high-capacity battery systems, this measure is enacted to ensure the utmost safety and protection of all passengers, crew, and cargo during transit," it said.

The Department of Energy (DOE), meanwhile, said Thursday, September 17, that it recognizes the safety concerns raised over the transport of EVs by sea.

The agency said it is coordinating with the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and other concerned agencies to develop broader safety guidelines for transporting EVs aboard vessels.