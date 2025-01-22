^

Headlines

China bristles at talk of 'Chinese spy' arrested in the Philippines 

Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 5:23pm
China bristles at talk of 'Chinese spy' arrested in the PhilippinesÂ 
China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on January 15, 2024.
AFP / Pedro Pardo

MANILA, Philippines — China told the Philippines on Wednesday, January 22 that it should cease spreading groundless accusations about the recent arrest of a Chinese national alleged to have engaged in espionage activities in Luzon.

Beijing's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said at a press conference that China has always required its nationals to abide by local laws and regulations.  

The Chinese official urged Philippine authorities to safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the Philippines. 

Military officials and law enforcers revealed on Monday, January 20 the arrest of one Chinese national and two Filipinos for allegedly engaging in espionage. They are accused of conducting surveillance operations in military and civilian facilities, including areas where Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites are located. 

The Chinese national, identified as Deng Yuanqing, reportedly spent more than a month starting December 2024 mapping locations from northern Luzon to the Bicol region, said Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Col. Francel Magareth Padilla at a press conference on Tuesday, January 21. 

RELATEDMilitary suspects 'foreign power' mapping the Philippines

Deng has reportedly lived in the Philippines for over a decade and is married to a Filipina. 

The Bureau of Immigration said on Wednesday that Deng has traveled in and out of the Philippines since 2015.

Deng will not be deported until all local cases filed against him have been resolved, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said.

The Chinese national and his two Filipino companions were arrested at a condominium in Makati City on January 17. Among the confiscated items was a vehicle equipped with locator and mapping devices capable of determining coordinates as precise as a centimeter. — Cristina Chi

AFP

CHINA

DEFENSE

MILITARY

NBI

SECURITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senators suspect foul play in death of Kuwait OFW, cadaver switch

Senators suspect foul play in death of Kuwait OFW, cadaver switch

By Jean Mangaluz | 22 hours ago
Lawmakers on Tuesday, January 21, raised suspicions of criminality in the death of Kuwait-based overseas Filipino worker (OFW)...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos looks forward to working closely with POTUS

Marcos looks forward to working closely with POTUS

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
President Marcos joined other world leaders in congratulating US President Donald Trump on his inauguration, saying he is...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM approves release of P30 billion military pension

DBM approves release of P30 billion military pension

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 17 hours ago
A P30.41-billion fund for the regular pension requirements of military and uniformed personnel for the first quarter has been...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos restores PNP&rsquo;s IT budget

Marcos restores PNP’s IT budget

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday ordered the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to restore the outlay for the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
UN: Fight misinformation on sex education

UN: Fight misinformation on sex education

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The United Nations has called for combatting misinformation about the comprehensive sexuality education and the role of various...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Free trip&rsquo; to Vietnam exposed as trafficking scheme &mdash; Immigration

‘Free trip’ to Vietnam exposed as trafficking scheme — Immigration

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Three Filipinos were intercepted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on January 20, narrowly escaping a suspected...
Headlines
fbtw
Malaysia eyes more scholarship opportunities for Filipino students

Malaysia eyes more scholarship opportunities for Filipino students

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Education Secretary Sonny Angara and Malaysian Ambassador Dato' Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino met Wednesday, January 22 to...
Headlines
fbtw
Explainer: How the executive branch is coping with budget cuts

Explainer: How the executive branch is coping with budget cuts

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
(Updated) The 2025 budget saw winners and losers, with some national government agencies receiving large gains while others...
Headlines
fbtw
Taal Volcano records 3rd eruption this January &ndash; Phivolcs

Taal Volcano records 3rd eruption this January – Phivolcs

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Two weeks after its last eruption on January 10, Taal Volcano had a steam-driven eruption at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with