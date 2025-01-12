Election gun ban starts January 12

Members of the Manila Police District Station 3 check registration forms and vaccine cards from passing motorists as they set up a Comelec checkpoint in front of the Manila North Cemetery in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Jan. 11, 2025 as part of the imposed gun ban for the coming 2022 National and local elections.

MANILA, Philippines — The gun ban takes effect on Sunday, January 12, marking the start of the election season for the 2025 midterm elections.

In an ambush interview, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia said that bringing firearms without an exemption certificate from the poll body constitutes an election offense.

“Kayo ay pwede makasuhan ng Comelec ng election offense. One to six years na imprisonment ‘yan,” Garcia said.

(You could be charged by the Comelec with an election offense. That carries a penalty of one to six years in prison.)

“At pagkatapos tatandaan natin dahil suspended kasi lahat ng lisensya, violation din 'yan ang firearms law natin. And therefore dalawang kaso ang pwedeng kaharapin ng isang tao na mahulihan ng baril nang walang kaukulang exemption mula sa commissioner elections,” he added.

(And remember, this is a violation of our firearms law because all licenses are suspended during this period. So, a person caught carrying a firearm without the proper exemption from the Commission on Elections can face two charges.)

During a gun ban, the Philippine National Police (PNP) usually set up checkpoints in designated areas by the Comelec.

These checkpoints, however, are limited to visual inspections only. According to the law, police officers are not allowed to open a vehicle's trunk or glove compartment, nor can they require drivers and passengers to step out of the to conduct a frisk search.

Meanwhile, Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino said that 1,131 individuals were given certificates of exemption from the gun ban.

“Meron tayong individuals, security agencies and other exempt na nakalatag sa resolution,” she said.

(We have individuals, security agencies and other exempt entities outlined in the resolution.)

However, Garcia emphasized that government officials and their security details would be accountable if they were carrying firearms without the required permits from the poll body.

“At kung yung mismo security detail nila ay walang kaukulang exemption o permit mula sa commissioner elections, 'yung mismong opisyal ng pamahalaan ay manaragot din kasama na 'yung mismo nakadetail sa kanya,” he said.

(If their security detail does not have the proper exemption or permit from the Commission on Elections, the government officials themselves will also be held accountable, along with the personnel assigned to them.)

In the same ambush interview, Philippine National Police Chief Rommel Marbil said four individuals were already arrested due to firearms.

The gun ban will be until June 11, 2025.

The campaign period for senatorial candidates and party-list groups is scheduled from February 11 to May 10, except on April 17 and 18, in observance of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, according to the Comelec.

Meanwhile, candidates for the House of Representatives, as well as those running in parliamentary, provincial, city, and municipal elections, will campaign from March 28 to May 10.