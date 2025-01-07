Solons seek 'more time' to endorse impeachment complaint vs VP Sara

Vice President Sara Duterte faces the media at the headquarters of the Office of the Vice President, hours after holding a thanksgiving lunch with them, Dec. 11, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — House lawmakers asked for “more time” to evaluate their potential endorsement of an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said.

“Well, those are the House members who requested that I'll give them some more time to either endorse one of the three complaints filed earlier, or endorse another complaint, and that will constitute the fourth impeachment complaint,” he said in an interview with ANC Headstart on Tuesday, January 7.

Velasco also suggested the delay in endorsements may be due to lawmakers weighing the potential impact their support could have on the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

So far, three impeachment complaints have been lodged against Duterte, all citing betrayal of public trust as one of the grounds and alleging her office's misuse of confidential funds.

The first complaint, endorsed by Rep. Perci Cedaña (Akbayan Party-list), was filed on Dec. 2, 2024, followed by a second on December 4, backed by Makabayan lawmakers.

The third complaint, endorsed by Reps. Gabriel Bordado (AAMBIS-OWA Party-list) and Lex Colada (Camarines Sur, 3rd District), was filed on December 19, a day after Congress adjourned.

Meanwhile, Velasco earlier said the anticipated fourth impeachment complaint was based on information he received from members of the House majority.

Asked why the three existing complaints have not been referred to the House Speaker, Velasco explained that he is waiting for the fourth complaint to ensure all cases are reviewed together, avoiding a focus solely on the current submissions.

“The House members are interested that whatever complaints they will file or they will endorse will be referred to the Speaker at the same time, you know, one package,” he said, emphasizing the need to give incoming complainants a fair chance.

Fast-tracking the impeachment process

In the meantime, Velasco said the three existing complaints could still be consolidated into one if the endorsers reach an agreement before they are transmitted to the House Speaker.

Makabayan lawmakers said on Monday, January 6, they invited other endorsers to a meeting on Wednesday, January 8, to align efforts urging the House leadership and Marcos administration to advance the impeachment process.

Should they reach an agreement, Velasco said the fourth impeachment complaint would be considered the second impeachment complaint.

He also mentioned that lawmakers who endorsed the three complaints have been gathering signatures from members of the lower chamber to expedite the process.

Impeachment process. This would prevent delays in deliberations, which require the Committee on Justice to submit its report and recommendations to the plenary within 60 session days.

Following that, a vote is held at the plenary, and one-third or 103 of all House members must approve the resolution for it to proceed to trial in the Senate.

However, Velasco said there are only 15 session days left before the 19th Congress makes its final adjournment in June.

“So for 15 session days, it will be very difficult to process… That whole process, if it will take place, that will need more than 18 session days,” he said.

This explains the signature drive led by Makabayan lawmakers. Velasco said that if 103 House members endorse a complaint, it will bypass the Committee on Justice and other processes in the lower chamber.

“Well, under our House rules, any of the complaints will be able to garner one-third of the House members, which means 103 House members. Then, that we may call it the express, you know, the pass-struck fruit,” he said.

How many session days left. The House Secretary General has 10 session days from receiving the impeachment complaints to include them in the Order of Business for referral to the Committee on Justice.

Nine days have passed since the first complaint was filed. When the House resumes its session on January 13, it will mark the 10th day, and Velasco will be required to refer the complaints.