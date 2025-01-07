^

Headlines

Solons seek 'more time' to endorse impeachment complaint vs VP Sara

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 7, 2025 | 11:42am
Solons seek 'more time' to endorse impeachment complaint vs VP Sara
Vice President Sara Duterte faces the media at the headquarters of the Office of the Vice President, hours after holding a thanksgiving lunch with them, Dec. 11, 2024.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — House lawmakers asked for “more time” to evaluate their potential endorsement of an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said.

“Well, those are the House members who requested that I'll give them some more time to either endorse one of the three complaints filed earlier, or endorse another complaint, and that will constitute the fourth impeachment complaint,” he said in an interview with ANC Headstart on Tuesday, January 7. 

Velasco also suggested the delay in endorsements may be due to lawmakers weighing the potential impact their support could have on the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

So far, three impeachment complaints have been lodged against Duterte, all citing betrayal of public trust as one of the grounds and alleging her office's misuse of confidential funds.

The first complaint, endorsed by Rep. Perci Cedaña (Akbayan Party-list), was filed on Dec. 2, 2024, followed by a second on December 4, backed by Makabayan lawmakers. 

The third complaint, endorsed by Reps. Gabriel Bordado (AAMBIS-OWA Party-list) and Lex Colada (Camarines Sur, 3rd District), was filed on December 19, a day after Congress adjourned.

Meanwhile, Velasco earlier said the anticipated fourth impeachment complaint was based on information he received from members of the House majority.

Asked why the three existing complaints have not been referred to the House Speaker, Velasco explained that he is waiting for the fourth complaint to ensure all cases are reviewed together, avoiding a focus solely on the current submissions.

“The House members are interested that whatever complaints they will file or they will endorse will be referred to the Speaker at the same time, you know, one package,” he said, emphasizing the need to give incoming complainants a fair chance.

Fast-tracking the impeachment process

In the meantime, Velasco said the three existing complaints could still be consolidated into one if the endorsers reach an agreement before they are transmitted to the House Speaker.

Makabayan lawmakers said on Monday, January 6, they invited other endorsers to a meeting on Wednesday, January 8, to align efforts urging the House leadership and Marcos administration to advance the impeachment process.

Should they reach an agreement, Velasco said the fourth impeachment complaint would be considered the second impeachment complaint. 

He also mentioned that lawmakers who endorsed the three complaints have been gathering signatures from members of the lower chamber to expedite the process. 

Impeachment process. This would prevent delays in deliberations, which require the Committee on Justice to submit its report and recommendations to the plenary within 60 session days. 

Following that, a vote is held at the plenary, and one-third or 103 of all House members must approve the resolution for it to proceed to trial in the Senate.

However, Velasco said there are only 15 session days left before the 19th Congress makes its final adjournment in June. 

“So for 15 session days, it will be very difficult to process… That whole process, if it will take place, that will need more than 18 session days,” he said. 

This explains the signature drive led by Makabayan lawmakers. Velasco said that if 103 House members endorse a complaint, it will bypass the Committee on Justice and other processes in the lower chamber.

“Well, under our House rules, any of the complaints will be able to garner one-third of the House members, which means 103 House members. Then, that we may call it the express, you know, the pass-struck fruit,” he said. 

How many session days left. The House Secretary General has 10 session days from receiving the impeachment complaints to include them in the Order of Business for referral to the Committee on Justice.

Nine days have passed since the first complaint was filed. When the House resumes its session on January 13, it will mark the 10th day, and Velasco will be required to refer the complaints.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

IMPEACHMENT COMPLAINT

OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mall bettor wins P314 million lotto jackpot

Mall bettor wins P314 million lotto jackpot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
A lone bettor in Mandaluyong won the P314.5-million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot at the lotto draws on Sunday night.
Headlines
fbtw
No rift in security sector after NSC reorganization, says Malaya

No rift in security sector after NSC reorganization, says Malaya

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
The country’s security sector remains intact following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to reorganize...
Headlines
fbtw
2 Philippine-occupied features in Spratlys to get P3 billion in airport, ports

2 Philippine-occupied features in Spratlys to get P3 billion in airport, ports

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
The government has earmarked P300 million for a sheltered port on Pag-asa (Thitu) Island.
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines health care costs to rise 18% this year

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Medical costs in the Philippines are expected to post a double-digit increase this year, the second highest in the Asia-Pacific, according to a survey conducted by global advisory, broking and solutions company...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD&rsquo;s AICS gets additional P9.5 billion this year

DSWD’s AICS gets additional P9.5 billion this year

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Legislators have infused an additional P9.5 billion into the line item funding the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAGASA sees cooler weather this month

PAGASA sees cooler weather this month

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Expect cooler weather in the country this January as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Gun ban starts January 12 as campaign period begins

Gun ban starts January 12 as campaign period begins

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
A nationwide gun ban, coinciding with the start of the official campaign period for the May 2025 midterm elections, will take...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines fishers urged: Ignore China &lsquo;monster&rsquo;

Philippines fishers urged: Ignore China ‘monster’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Filipino fishermen should continue their activities in the country’s exclusive economic zone as Philippine naval and...
Headlines
fbtw
DA to impose &lsquo;maximum SRP&rsquo; on imported rice

DA to impose ‘maximum SRP’ on imported rice

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture will implement a maximum suggested retail price on imported rice, Agriculture Secretary Francisco...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with