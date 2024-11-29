^

Headlines

House: No impeachment agenda vs VP Sara, but complaints will be deliberated

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 29, 2024 | 6:11pm
House: No impeachment agenda vs VP Sara, but complaints will be deliberated
Vice President Sara Duterte on Aug. 20, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — House leaders clarified on Friday, November 29, that filing an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte is not part of the lower chamber's agenda.

However, in the case that a complaint is filed, they said it will be deliberated upon as part of their mandate.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. (Pampanga, 3rd District), Deputy Speaker David “Jay-Jay” Suarez (Quezon, 2nd District) and House Majority Leader Manuel Jose “Mannix” M. Dalipe (Zamboanga, 2nd District) issued a joint statement to address claims that the lower chamber is working to impeach the vice president. 

“As we have repeatedly pointed out in media interviews, impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte are not on our agenda,” they said.

While the House of Representatives is conducting an inquiry into the alleged misuse of confidential funds by the Office of the Vice President’s and the Department of Education, the three senior leaders emphasized that the purpose is to "safeguard public trust," not to find grounds for impeaching Duterte.

“Our institution is duty-bound to serve as a check and balance while safeguarding public trust. The Filipino people deserve answers regarding these serious matters, and we aim to fulfill this responsibility without political distractions or divisiveness,” Gonzales, Suarez and Dalipe said.  

Despite the House's claim that no impeachment talks are underway, Rep. Joel Chua (Manila, 3rd District) earlier said that the Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability has identified "possible grounds" for Duterte's impeachment — including graft, corruption, and betrayal of public trust.

The Makabayan bloc has also been more upfront about their plans of endorsing an impeachment complaint against the vice president. 

RELATED: Impeachment of VP Sara Duterte needed before plunder raps — House leader

Since Filipino citizens have the right to bring an impeachment complaint to Congress, lawmakers said it should be respected and processed appropriately, even if the president asks them not to endorse it.

According to the 1987 Constitution, the lower chamber has the sole authority to initiate an impeachment proceeding.  

“This is not just the responsibility of the institution, but also the individual duty of each congressman to uphold the Constitution,” the senior leaders said.

They assured that the deliberation of any impeachment complaint will be “fair” and “transparent.” An impeachment trial in the Senate requires the vote of at least one-third of all House members.

RELATED: House leaders say impeachment decision vs VP Sara is lawmakers' call

The joint statement followed President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s confirmation that he had requested lawmakers not to pursue impeachment efforts against Duterte, calling it a “waste of time.”

It also came after Duterte's no-show at the National Bureau of Investigation on Friday morning, where she had been subpoenaed to explain the death threats she made against Marcos, Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

RELATED: Sara Duterte no show at NBI probe

The congressional probe into Duterte’s alleged mishandling of confidential funds has flagged hundreds of acknowledgment receipts for typographical errors and “fictitious” names. 

The committee also criticized the “overpriced” rental and maintenance of safehouses paid for by the OVP with these funds, as well as the fact that the secret funds were primarily managed by security officers and not the special disbursing officers responsible for it.

CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS

DEPED

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

IMPEACHMENT

OVP

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte no show at NBI probe

Sara Duterte no show at NBI probe

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte failed to appear at the National Bureau of Investigation headquarters Friday morning, November...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP defends cops in Lopez transfer

PNP defends cops in Lopez transfer

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Police officers being threatened with kidnapping and robbery charges by Vice President Sara Duterte “were simply executing...
Headlines
fbtw
No postponement of NBI probe on Sara today

No postponement of NBI probe on Sara today

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is pushing through with its probe today on Vice President Sara Duterte’s threat...
Headlines
fbtw
Taguba says he received death threats after implicating 'Pulong' Duterte in drug smuggling

Taguba says he received death threats after implicating 'Pulong' Duterte in drug smuggling

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Alleged Customs “fixer” Mark Taguba said that he and his family were harassed with death threats after implicating...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato: Nothing seditious in Duterte&rsquo;s call for military action

Bato: Nothing seditious in Duterte’s call for military action

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa finds nothing seditious in former president Rodrigo Duterte’s call for the military to step in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Torture, abuse rampant in Philippine drug detention centers &mdash; Amnesty International

Torture, abuse rampant in Philippine drug detention centers — Amnesty International

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The group said this in a 68-page report released on Thursday, November 28, saying that individuals under “rehabilitation”...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Indonesia aims to return foreign prisoners, including Mary Jane Veloso by January

Indonesia aims to return foreign prisoners, including Mary Jane Veloso by January

10 hours ago
Indonesia plans to return prisoners from Australia, France and the Philippines by the end of the year, a minister said T...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese military sends 'patrols' around contested Scarborough Shoal

Chinese military sends 'patrols' around contested Scarborough Shoal

11 hours ago
Beijing on Thursday said it was conducting air and naval patrols around a contested shoal in the South China Sea to "resolutely...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine bird populations threatened by window strikes

Philippine bird populations threatened by window strikes

By Anj Guillermo | 11 hours ago
In the Philippines, birds are increasingly falling victim to an invisible urban hazard: reflective glass windows that create...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with