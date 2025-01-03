Philippines taps 'foreign counterparts' to identify origin of drone

This photo from the Philippine National Police in Bicol shows an underwater drone with Chinese markings, Dec. 30, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Security officials in the Philippines are "coordinating very closely" with their foreign counterparts to find out the origin and purpose of an unmanned underwater drone that was discovered in the waters off Masbate earlier this week.

The underwater device, discovered by fishermen near Barangay Iniwaran in San Pascual on December 30, appears to be a reconnaissance and surveillance drone based on an initial assessment, said Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general at the National Security Council.

"We're coordinating very closely with our foreign counterparts to get additional information about this. What's concerning is that it was found within our country's archipelagic waters, specifically in the Masbate area of the Bicol Region," Malaya said in mixed English and Filipino in a televised interview on Friday, January 3.

While noting that the drone has not been claimed by any nation, including China, Malaya said it has a "national security implication."

"It's imperative for the Philippines to determine where it came from and what it was doing inside our archipelagic waters," he added.

The six-foot drone, made of PVC and metal and marked "HY-119," was reportedly deactivated when discovered approximately nine kilometers from the town proper. Three local fishermen alerted barangay officials upon finding the device, who then reported it to municipal police.

Philippine National Police Regional Office 5 Director General PBGen. Andre Dizon earlier said investigators suspect it is a Chinese underwater navigation and communication system, based on its appearance.

The Philippine Navy yesterday, January 2, confirmed that it was now investigating the "origin and purpose" of the drone, which appears to have Chinese markings.

No conclusions yet

Malaya declined to speculate on the purpose of the drone, saying authorities need more time to complete their investigation.

"It's difficult to speculate on the possible motive of this drone. Because if it turns out that it comes from a certain country and what it's doing is illegal, then we can draw a conclusion," he added.

Malaya said since the drone "could have come from anywhere," authorities are currently working to determine the drone's origin and the vessels monitored in the area to trace where it came from.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila has acknowledged Philstar.com's request for comment. This article will be updated with their response.