Raise the bar on get-togethers: 5 influencers recommend their unique dining spots for 2025

If you want to try new dining experiences this 2025, here are the go-to spots and must-try pairings from five content creators and food vloggers.

MANILA, Philippines — Good food, drinks and great company have a way of making any moment feel special.

Whether it’s a casual catch-up, an after-work wind-down or a milestone celebration, the right pairing can add that extra touch, turning ordinary get-togethers into lasting memories.

1. After-office bonding at Roofdeck Bistro

For Rafael Renz Sulit Paulino (@chubbyguymanila), he prefers to cap off a long workday at a chill rooftop bistro. One such place is Roofdeck Bistro, tucked inside a red-brick building along Examiner St. in Quezon City.

The highest floor transforms into a laid-back dining spot where he recommends Tokwa’t Bagnet with San Miguel Premium All-Malt, a European-style lager brewed using 100% pure malt for a full-flavored slightly sweet taste.

2. Cheers to milestones at Tipsy Pig