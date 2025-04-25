Raise the bar on get-togethers: 5 influencers recommend their unique dining spots for 2025
MANILA, Philippines — Good food, drinks and great company have a way of making any moment feel special.
Whether it’s a casual catch-up, an after-work wind-down or a milestone celebration, the right pairing can add that extra touch, turning ordinary get-togethers into lasting memories.
If you want to try new dining experiences this 2025, here are the go-to spots and must-try pairings from five content creators and food vloggers.
1. After-office bonding at Roofdeck Bistro
For Rafael Renz Sulit Paulino (@chubbyguymanila), he prefers to cap off a long workday at a chill rooftop bistro. One such place is Roofdeck Bistro, tucked inside a red-brick building along Examiner St. in Quezon City.
The highest floor transforms into a laid-back dining spot where he recommends Tokwa’t Bagnet with San Miguel Premium All-Malt, a European-style lager brewed using 100% pure malt for a full-flavored slightly sweet taste.
2. Cheers to milestones at Tipsy Pig
When the occasion calls for a feast, Tipsy Pig in Capitol Commons, Pasig City rises to the occasion. With a menu that spans seafood, spice and everything in between, every bite and sip become a celebration.
Pat Paragas (@patparagas_) recently shared his top picks from Tipsy Pig, which are Mussels and San Miguel Super Dry. This premium lager is made from 100% imported German aroma hops with clean crisp flavor.
3. Unplug and unwind at Tulum
Chef Myrvyne Estupin (@myrvynee) recently shared a video of their visit to Tulum, an al fresco dining spot perfect for unwinding after a day of cooking workshops.
Located along Uptown Parade in BGC, Tulum offers flavorful Mexican soft-shell tacos and refreshing drinks. The chef raved about Beef Tacos, which he matched with some San Miguel Cerveza Blanca.
The refreshing Belgian-style wheat ale, brewed with citrus, coriander and spices of San Miguel Cerveza Blanca, complemented the savory taco.
4. Laid-back dining at Tablo
Tablo in Timog, Quezon City offers the perfect blend of inviting ambiance, excellent service and delicious food—all at an affordable price.
Recently, content creator Jayzar Recinto (@hellojayzar) recommended this spot for its aesthetic vibe and signature dishes. He enjoyed the Sisig with San Miguel Super Dry.
5. Ultimate titos and titas’ hangout at Blackwood
Content creator Rian Rucio (@foodaideals) recently spotlighted Blackwood in Greenfield District, Mandaluyong City, as a spot for titos and titas who love good food and drinks.
There, they can catch up over a game or enjoy a relaxed night out. Cap it off with Blackwood’s sweet treats such as Apple Cinnamon Panna Cotta, Dark Chocolate Panna Cotta, or Mango Graham Panna Cotta.
Rian’s reco beer pairing, San Miguel Cerveza Negra, a full-bodied dark lager brewed with premium roasted malt, with hints of caramel, coffee and chocolate.
Cheers to your get-togethers
A great meal with the gang gets even better with the right beer to match.
This 2025, raise your glass with great flavors, great company and San Miguel Premium Beers.
For ages 18 and up. Drink responsibly.
Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with San Miguel. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.