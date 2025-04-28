Joel Carmona rises as a Global Dominion GM

MANILA, Philippines — In the world of financing, leadership is rarely about titles, but more about transformation. For Joel Carmona, the newly appointed general manager of Global Dominion’s Truck Financing Division, the road to leadership was built on consistency, credibility and care for people.

What makes Carmona’s story powerful isn’t just his professional ascent, but how he grew through the ranks—from the grassroots to the helm—fueled by purpose, resilience, and a clear vision to uplift the lives of Filipino entrepreneurs.



Carmona started his career in 2008 as an account officer under Forbes AO, later assigned to Tanay Rural Bank’s head office. By 2009, he was in Pangasinan, serving clients directly—an early exposure that rooted him in the realities of community lending and the importance of access to financing in far-flung areas.



In 2010, he officially joined Global Dominion as an account officer in Dagupan Branch. His work quickly stood out—not just in numbers, but in building relationships, earning the trust of clients, and raising service standards. In 2013, he was recognized as Best Account Officer of the Year, a recognition that validated his hard work and heart for service.

From there, his journey was one of steady and meaningful progress:

2014 – AO Supervisor for North Luzon

2015 – Branch Manager, Global Dominion Dagupan

2021 – Team Leader, North Luzon

2022 – Regional Manager for Financing North Luzon Area

Through every promotion, Carmona remained grounded. He led with humility, built high-performing teams and embodied the values of service and leadership that Global Dominion holds dear.

In June 2023, Carmona became deputy general manager of the Truck Financing Division, working alongside then-general manager Arvin Antonio. Together, they led a period of transformation—streamlining operations, expanding reach and driving growth.

Their leadership elevated the division’s performance, setting new benchmarks within Global Dominion. In 2025, Antonio was appointed as president and CEO of Wisefund Finance Corporation, while Carmona continued the momentum.

Under their leadership and with the support of dedicated officers and staff, the division accomplished several transformative milestones:

Launched four centralized processing offices (CPOs) and five satellite offices, building a stronger nationwide team to deliver more responsive and efficient service to clients across the country.



Reduced loan processing time by nearly 50%, enabling faster loan approvals and dramatically improving customer experience.



Expanded partner dealership programs by over 40%, making truck ownership and commercial mobility more accessible to thousands of Filipinos.



Achieved a 35% year-on-year growth in loan disbursements as of Q1 2025, marking the Truck Financing Division’s strongest performance to date.

By February 2025, Joel was officially appointed general manager—a title well-earned, built on results, trust and more than 15 years of hard work.

Now leading the Truck Financing Division, Carmona brings a clear mission: to make truck ownership more accessible, to support small businesses and logistics operators, and to lead with integrity in every transaction.



“This role is not just a promotion—it’s a responsibility,” Carmona said. “I know where I started, and I know how important it is to give people a chance—just like the company once gave me.”

Carmona’s story mirrors Global Dominion’s own values: empowerment from within, purpose-driven leadership and service that starts from the ground up. As the company continues to expand its footprint across the country, leaders like Carmona—molded by real work and real people—will continue to move Global Dominion forward.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.