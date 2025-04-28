Uratex marks 17th Readerâ€™s Digest Trusted Brand win with facility tour, partner tribute

Uratex marks 17th Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand win with facility tour, partner tribute

Uratex Philippines remains a household name in providing comfort, quality and care to their patrons through its state-of-the-art facilities and efficient production systems.

Sleep solutions leader opens Plaridel plant to media, honors institutional partners and customer trust at RONAC Gallery event



MANILA, Philippines — Filipino foam and mattress manufacturer Uratex marked its 17th consecutive Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Award through a full-day program that brought media and stakeholders into the heart of its operations and values.

The event began with a guided tour of the company’s flagship plant in Plaridel, Bulacan and concluded with a recognition ceremony at the RONAC Living Gallery in Mandaluyong.

With the theme “Tried, Tested, Trusted,” the event not only showcased Uratex’s manufacturing scale and technological capability but also reinforced the deep trust the brand continues to earn from Filipino consumers, industry partners and its people.

A warm welcome in Plaridel

Photo Release Uratex Philippines EVP for Automotive Eddie Gallor, founder and CEO Natividad 'Naty' Cheng and EVP for Furniture & Bedding William Lee

Media members were welcomed at the Plaridel plant by Uratex employees and staff, offering a firsthand experience of the brand’s grounded culture.

William Lee, EVP of the RGC Group of Companies, formally opened the program with remarks emphasizing transparency and operational excellence.

Hector Go, manufacturing director, followed with a comprehensive overview of Uratex’s milestones, beginning with its humble origins in 1968 and growing into a leading force in the industry.

Plant group head Arnel Sundiam guided the facility tour, explaining every stage of the company’s integrated manufacturing process.

A glimpse inside the heart of operations

Photo Release Uratex Philippines welcomed members of the media to an exclusive tour of its largest and most advanced facility in Plaridel, Bulacan.

The Plaridel site, operational since 2000 and spanning more than 450,000 square meters, serves as the central hub of Uratex’s nationwide production and distribution.

The facility features state-of-the-art systems such as the Hennecke Quadrofoam Machine from Germany—the only one of its kind in the country—capable of producing 600 kilograms of foam per minute.

Foam production is followed by curing, cutting and shaping, all conducted through automated systems designed for consistency, yield optimization and minimal material waste.

The tour highlighted the company’s investment in advanced cutting equipment, conveyor-linked racking and gantry systems and its fully automated mattress assembly lines, launched in 2023.

Separate lines for all-foam and spring mattresses were demonstrated, showing precise fabrication, layer bonding, roll packing and edge finishing processes.

Guests also visited the in-house testing and research areas, where all products undergo density, durability and skeletal support evaluations.

These quality assurance steps adhere to ISO 9001:2015 standards, reflecting Uratex’s adherence to international benchmarks.

Leading with integrity, built on trust

Photo Release Uratex Philippines managing director Peachy Cheng-Medina speaks on behalf of the brand, emphasizing their formula on why consumers trust in their products for decades now

In the afternoon, guests proceeded to the RONAC Living Gallery in Mandaluyong for the official recognition program hosted by Janeena Chan.

During her address, managing director Peachy Cheng-Medina offered a deeply personal reflection on the roots of the company and the meaning of trust.

“For a company that started from nothing, this means the world,” she said, recounting how her parents, newlyweds in their early 20s, began the business with only P4,000 in savings.

Her father delivered foam products to clients without demanding immediate payment, asking instead to be paid only once the items were sold.

“They were trusted,” she recalled, quoting one of their earliest customers who described her parents as “the nicest, most trustworthy people I know.”

Medina emphasized that integrity remains a defining value of the company.

“We behave as if in 1968, as if our only asset is our character,” she said.

Her mother, she shared, would occasionally pawn her jewelry, including her wedding ring, to support the business during difficult times.

Even after a fire left the couple with significant debt early on, they chose to prioritize their creditors and paid off everything within a year.

Commitment to quality, value and innovation

Photo Release The past 16 Platinum Most Trusted Brand Awards in the mattress category. Uratex has now received this award for 17 consecutive years from Reader’s Digest.

That ethos of trust and responsibility remains evident in Uratex’s product development philosophy.

Medina pointed to the launch of the brand’s early foam line—what customers came to know as the “blue foam”—as a response to a market then dominated by cheap, low-quality offerings.

Her father refused to believe that Filipino consumers preferred poor comfort.

“No matter which product is served, our mantra will always be quality and value for money,” she said.

Uratex now operates across 16 product categories, but the founding principle of never shortchanging customers still guides the company’s work.

That same commitment extends into innovation.

Medina noted that Uratex’s product research and development is driven by customer feedback, from the creation of a SensoMemory Frost mattress for consumers looking for “a cool sleep,” to the Trill Sea mattress, made from recycled ocean plastic, launched in response to consumer demand for more sustainable solutions.

Collaborations with the Philippine Society of Sleep Medicine have further helped shape Uratex products that promote both sleep quality and skeletal health.

“We are not shy to invest if it means our customers will be served better,” she said, citing Uratex’s continuing investments in new technologies, R&D capabilities and employee training.

Celebrating partnerships and longevity

The fireside chat that followed featured CEO Natividad Cheng, EVPs William Lee and Eddie Gallor. Cheng reflected on the company’s long-standing promise to deliver comfort, quality and care to Filipino families.

“Trust is something we earn every night. And we are grateful that we continue to be a brand Filipinos can rely on,” she said.

The celebration also honored two key institutional partners.

Certificates of Appreciation were presented to Dr. Marcelino Cadag of the Philippine Orthopaedic Association and Dr. Jimmy Chang, the newly elected president of the Philippine Society of Sleep Medicine.

A special segment featuring other Reader’s Digest Most Trusted awardees—including Bigboy Cheng, Alyssa Valdez, Atom Araullo and Pauleen Luna—added light moments to the afternoon as the personalities shared personal sleep stories and why Uratex has become part of their own homes.

Closing the ceremony was a message from Christian “Kurt” Cheng, who expressed gratitude to all partners and stakeholders for their continued support.

Guests were then invited to the Dream Gallery, where all 17 Reader’s Digest trophies are displayed—a visual testament to Uratex’s sustained consumer trust.

The People’s Choice

Photo Release Sheron White, Reader’s Digest Advertising and Retail Director for the Asia & Pacific Reader’s Digest, presented Uratex Philippines as the leader in the foam & mattress industry, showcasing its 57% share on votes in the 2025 Trusted Brands Survey

Sheron White, Advertising and Regional Director for the Asia and Pacific Region at Reader’s Digest, spoke during the awarding and explained the significance of the distinction.

“Choosing the best mattress is an investment in your health. It’s an investment in your happiness,” she said.

White underscored that the Trusted Brand Awards are not decided by Reader’s Digest editors, but by consumers themselves.

“These are the people’s choice awards,” she said.

For a brand to receive the Platinum Award, it must outperform its closest competitor by at least 25 percent.

“This year, Uratex scored significantly higher. They were five times higher than their meanest competitor,” she added.

White pointed out that the result was not simply a reflection of brand recognition, but of the quality of the relationship between the company and its consumers.

“Uratex has earned the trust of the masses, and that’s no small feat,” she said.

“It means that you’ve consistently delivered for your partners. You’ve treated your customers with respect. They’re like part of your family.”

Moving forward with purpose

Now entering its 57th year, Uratex moves forward with a renewed focus on innovation, responsible manufacturing and enduring customer relationships.

More than just a mattress brand, it remains a trusted presence in Filipino homes—backed by systems, people and values that continue to prove themselves every night.

