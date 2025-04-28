^

Headlines

Vancouver man charged with murder in vehicle ramming of Filipino festival crowd

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 28, 2025 | 11:20am
Vancouver man charged with murder in vehicle ramming of Filipino festival crowd
Vancouver police investigate a crime scene after a man drove into pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival celebrating Filipino culture, at East 43rd Avenue and Fraser, in the south of Vancouver on April 26, 2025.
AFP / Don MacKinnon

MANILA, Philippines — A 30-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of murder after a vehicle rammed into a crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver over the weekend, killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens. 

The man, who Vancouver police identified as Kai-Ji Adam Lo, faces eight counts of second-degree murder and was arrested at the scene hours after a black SUV plowed into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in British Columbia on Saturday evening. Police say the reported death toll could still rise in "the coming days or weeks."

Lo — a Vancouver resident — was detained after bystanders and witnesses helped chase him down, according to the police. He has since appeared in court and remains in custody.

Vancouver police said further charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

"It is impossible to overstate how many lives have been impacted forever by this lone individual," Vancouver acting police chief Steve Rye said at a press conference on Sunday, April 27. 

"This is the darkest day in our city's history," he added.

The Philippines' foreign affairs department has since expressed condolences to the victims' families and said it will extend assistance to the affected relatives.

The victims range in age from five to 65 years old, with some still unidentified.  

Terrorism ruled out. While police have not disclosed a motive for the attack, Rye said initial evidence does not suggest it was an act of terrorism. "For terrorism, there should be some political, religious ideology, ideation behind it. There's no indicators that this individual had that," he said at the press conference.

The suspect, however, has "a significant history of interactions with police and healthcare professionals related to mental health," the Vancouver acting police chief added. 

Festival details. The Lapu Lapu Day festival, now in its second year, is an important cultural celebration for Vancouver's Filipino community.

Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend throughout the day on Saturday, with the festival scheduled to end at 8 p.m., around the time the incident occurred.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in a brief address to the nation, teared up as he addressed the tragedy.

"Last night families lost a sister, a brother, a mother, a father, a son, or a daughter," he said. "Those families are living every family's nightmare."

Information for relatives. The Vancouver Police Department has established a 24-hour assistance center at the Douglas Park Community Centre (801 West 22nd Avenue) for those unable to contact friends or family members who attended the festival. 

Those who cannot visit in person can call 604-717-3321 to speak with a victim liaison officer.

Police are urging witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500. 

— with reports by Agence France-Presse

CANADA

DFA

VANCOUVER
