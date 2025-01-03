^

Headlines

DILG closes P13 million trust fund accounts

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
January 3, 2025 | 12:00am
DILG closes P13 million trust fund accounts
The photo of the Commission on Audit's office in Quezon CIty.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has closed four trust fund accounts with the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP), amounting to over P12.98 million, in compliance with recommendations from the Commission on Audit (COA).

In a statement issued last Dec. 28, the DILG noted that it got flagged by the COA for maintaining the “unauthorized” accounts, stating that their creation and retention as of the end of 2023 lacked legal basis.

“The accounts served as depository accounts for funds received from other national government agencies,” the DILG clarified.

“The accounts were created to ensure the prompt release of funds to support the implementation of various programs and projects,” it added.

Two accounts – the P1.73-million RO IX Trust Regular Account and the DILG-NCR Local Government Academy Special Project Account with P111,009.42 – had already been closed.

Meanwhile, the agency is in the process of closing the remaining accounts: the P1.116-million DILG-National Capital Region Special Project Account and the P10.025-million DILG Central Office Trust Account.

For the Central Office Trust Account, the DILG has returned P2.363 million in unutilized funds to the source agency.

Additionally, P5.834 million, sourced from the Department of Trade and Industry and the Bureau of Fire Protection-Interagency Task Force (BFP-IATF), had already been utilized.

The remaining balance of P199,627.90 from the BFP-IATF fund will cover unpaid claims before any residual amount is remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) by yearend.

The DILG is also working with the BTr to open a Modified Disbursement System Trust Account with LBP. This new account, expected to be operational by this month, will be used for fund transfers entrusted to the agency.

COA

DILG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Foreigners using fake Filipino birth certificates still out there, says Risa

Foreigners using fake Filipino birth certificates still out there, says Risa

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
Opposition lawmaker Sen. Risa Hontiveros welcomed the Office of the Solicitor General’s move to purge the country of...
Headlines
fbtw
On New Year's Day, Marcos, Sara Duterte reflect on challenging 2024

On New Year's Day, Marcos, Sara Duterte reflect on challenging 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
While at political odds, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte both acknowledged the difficulties...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Heads of state not invited to Trump inaugural&rsquo;

‘Heads of state not invited to Trump inaugural’

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
President Marcos will not attend the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump, who will return to the White House this...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth boosts benefit packages for heart diseases by over 1600%

PhilHealth boosts benefit packages for heart diseases by over 1600%

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 15 hours ago
Filipinos with heart diseases can now access significantly higher insurance coverage from PhilHealth for medical treatme...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t employees to get annual P7,000 medical allowance starting 2025

Gov’t employees to get annual P7,000 medical allowance starting 2025

By Jean Mangaluz | 16 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management approved the guidelines providing qualified government workers with an annual P7,000...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos to preside over first full Cabinet meeting

Marcos to preside over first full Cabinet meeting

By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
President Marcos and his officials will tackle the administration’s key projects at the first full Cabinet meeting of...
Headlines
fbtw
Suspect nabbed in slay of Pinoy in Kuwait

Suspect nabbed in slay of Pinoy in Kuwait

By Mayen Jaymalin | 3 hours ago
The prime suspect in the killing of a Filipina worker in Kuwait is now under police custody, the Department of Migrant Workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Firecracker-related injuries reach 534

Firecracker-related injuries reach 534

By Rhodina Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Department of Health has recorded over 500 firecracker-related injuries two days after the New Year’s Eve rev...
Headlines
fbtw
Seizure of POGO assets, cancellation of birth records begin

Seizure of POGO assets, cancellation of birth records begin

By Daphne Galvez | 3 hours ago
With the ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators in effect, the Office of the Solicitor General will start the proceedings...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with