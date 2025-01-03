^

House vows oversight in 2025

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
January 3, 2025 | 12:00am
House vows oversight in 2025
"Oversight is essential in ensuring that laws and programs deliver their intended benefits. This Congress has maximized its investigative powers to address systemic issues and propose real solutions," House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, File photo

MANILA, Philippines —  There will be no letup in investigations in aid of legislation, according to leaders of the House of Representatives yesterday.

“Oversight is essential in ensuring that laws and programs deliver their intended benefits. This Congress has maximized its investigative powers to address systemic issues and propose real solutions,” House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said.

He highlighted the critical role of committee hearings in strengthening governance and shaping such as the quad committee’s probe on illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), and their links to illicit drug trade, money laundering and extrajudicial killings.

According to Dalipe, the hearings revealed how POGOs facilitated crimes and corruption. The hearings also exposed troubling patterns of impunity tied to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

