^

Headlines

Environmental, fisherfolks challenge Supreme Court's ruling on municipal waters fishing

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 3, 2025 | 1:42pm
Environmental, fisherfolks challenge Supreme Court's ruling on municipal waters fishing
This photo taken on September 20, 2023 shows fishermen aboard their wooden boats passing on a bag of food supplied by the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ship Datu Bankaw, near the Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Fisherfolk and environmental groups assailed the Supreme Court ruling striking down provisions on restrictions on allowing commercial fishing corporations to operate within municipal waters.

In a 28-page plea filed before the high court on January 2, the petitioners, led by Oceana Philippines International, filed a petition in intervention challenging the August 19 resolution of the Supreme Court allowing Mercidar Fishing Corp. to operate within municipal waters usually reserved for small fisherfolk. 

The petitioners ask the high court to review and overturn the August resolution and to remand the case to a Regional Trial Court for proper trial. 

They also asked the Supreme Court to require the opposing party to include all relevant parties in the case and allow concerned citizens to participate in the legal proceedings.

Arguments

The petitioners expressed dismay over the Supreme Court's declaration of certain provisions of the Fisheries Code as unconstitutional.

“Crucial environmental protections and statutory powers that have been in place for almost three decades are too painful a loss, for themselves and for generations of future Filipinos, for the Petitioners to now keep silent,” the petition read.

They argued that the Regional Trial Court where the case was originally first tried violated due process, as it did not include all concerned parties such as fisherfolks or a single local government unit. 

The petitioners emphasized that this court ruling could have serious negative consequences. They warned that it could lead to increased overfishing, which would severely damage the health of our oceans and the marine life within them.

“The constitutional questions raised affect the enforcement of the Fisheries Code as its enforceability is brought to the fore. Being an environmental case, intervention under the third-party doctrine is therefore not only permissible but necessary considering that it will disproportionately affect at least 87 million Filipinos,” the petition read.

Effects

The fisherfolk organization PAMALAKAYA pointed out that the Supreme Court ruling would give large fishing companies free rein in coastal areas. 

They warned that these companies, with their powerful boats and advanced fishing equipment, could quickly catch huge amounts of fish, leaving very little for small-scale fishermen who rely on these waters for their livelihoods.

"Even before the Court's decision, commercial fishing vessels are already operating extensively in municipal waters, which is one of the reasons small-scale fishers are experiencing losses," Ronnel Arambulo, PAMALAKAYA’s vice chairperson said in a statement.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, a significant proportion of fisherfolk, 30.6% in 2021, live in poverty. This figure consistently places them among the most impoverished sectors in the country, alongside farmers.

Large quantities of fish caught by commercial fishing companies may result in overfishing which may have long-term consequences, according to Wilfredo Campos, Scientist from OceanBio Lab, College of Arts and Sciences of the University of the Philippines Visayas.

“Fishing is a privilege of every Filipino, but it comes with responsibilities. The state needs to ensure equity among user groups and stakeholders while safeguarding adequate resources to support livelihoods," Campos said in a statement.

Campos further noted that research conducted since the 1980s has revealed that many of the country's traditional coastal fishing grounds are overfished. 

He emphasized that many of these areas require a 40 to 60% reduction in fishing activity compared to levels seen in the 1980s to ensure the long-term sustainability of fish populations.

“This decision exacerbates an already dire situation, threatening not only marine biodiversity but also the food security of millions of Filipinos," he said. — with reports from Cristina Chi

FISHERFOLK

PAMALAKAYA

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP impeachment Numbers in House, but not in Senate

VP impeachment Numbers in House, but not in Senate

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Impeachment complaints filed against Vice President Sara Duterte will likely get the support or one-third of the House of...
Headlines
fbtw
Classes in public schools resume

Classes in public schools resume

15 hours ago
Classes in public elementary and high schools resumed yesterday after almost two weeks of holiday break.
Headlines
fbtw
Government loses &lsquo;pork,&rsquo; coco levy cases

Government loses ‘pork,’ coco levy cases

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The year 2024 saw the conclusion of some of the biggest cases filed before the Sandiganbayan, including the decade-old plunder...
Headlines
fbtw
On New Year's Day, Marcos, Sara Duterte reflect on challenging 2024

On New Year's Day, Marcos, Sara Duterte reflect on challenging 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
While at political odds, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte both acknowledged the difficulties...
Headlines
fbtw
Budget releases must comply with DBM rules

Budget releases must comply with DBM rules

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
Increases in appropriations and new budgetary items introduced in the 2025 national budget will only be released once the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DILG closes P13 million trust fund accounts

DILG closes P13 million trust fund accounts

By Christine Boton | 15 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has closed four trust fund accounts with the Land Bank of the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
Seizure of POGO assets, cancellation of birth records begin

Seizure of POGO assets, cancellation of birth records begin

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
With the ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators in effect, the Office of the Solicitor General will start the proceedings...
Headlines
fbtw
House vows oversight in 2025

House vows oversight in 2025

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
There will be no letup in investigations in aid of legislation, according to leaders of the House of Representatives yes...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Rains to persist in Philippines&rsquo;

‘Rains to persist in Philippines’

By Christine Boton | 15 hours ago
Rains will persist nationwide due to intertropical convergence zone, shear line and northeast monsoon, the state weather...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with